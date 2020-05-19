Naomi Campbell wears full hazmat suit

- Advertisement -

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be celebrating her 50th birthday next week and it is going to be a low-key lockdown celebration. On Saturday (16 May) she posted photos of herself on a plane where she was wearing a full hazmat suit fit with goggles and a mask. Naomi recently shared a six-minute long video named Protecting Myself Against Coronavirus where she showed fans her elaborate PPE gear worn when travelling. In the post, Naomi was seen sitting on a pink blanket covering the plane seat while she is dressed in protective gear.

She captioned the post as, ‘on the move.’ The supermodel shared that she has been deep cleaning her seats on plates for 15-17 years and only decided to document it last year. She emphasised that the coronavirus was all new for her. Naomi also noted that the hazmat outfit was not a joke and she feels comfortable travelling like that. She is trying not to travel as much but she said that when she has to travel, she will dress this way.

Naomi showed off her outfit after speaking about her birthday plans during the quarantine period. She also said that she is not afraid of turning 50. During her No Filter with Naomi YouTube live series, she said that if she has to be in isolation on May 22 then she is blessed. She is not afraid of getting older and that she is fine with it.

Naomi said that when the pandemic is over, it will be back to modelling. Naomi has been in the industry for the last 30 years and she encouraged fans to be safe while on the move as well.

Born as Naomi Elaine Campbell on 22 May 1970, Naomi is an English model, actress and entrepreneur. She was discovered at the age of 15 and has gone on to be one of the most successful models of the late 1980s and the 1990s. Naomi was one of six models of her generation to be declared a supermodel by the fashion industry and the international media.

Other than modelling, Naomi has released an R&B pop studio album and has acted in a number of films and TV shows. She has also appeared in The Face, a modelling-competition reality show. Naomi is also involved in charity work.