Much excitement over release of local films and TV series on Netflix

Singapore — There has been much excitement over the ongoing release of more than 100 Singapore films and TV series on Netflix Singapore.

Those watching the shows, some showcasing the best of Singapore film and television, have mentioned being proud about them and feeling nostalgic about the past.

Available on the network are popular local films like Ilo Ilo, Home Run and Ah Boys To Men, alongside classic TV series like Phua Chu Kang and Growing Up.

The decision to add more local films to the platform came as early as last month and was made possible by partnerships between Netflix and local studios.

Netflix’s content acquisition manager for South-east Asia, Mr Raphael Pang, said at that time: “By making these titles easily accessible through Netflix, we hope it will reignite the joy they’ve brought to many Singaporeans over the decades, but more importantly, introduce these great works of art by some of the best local film-makers to the younger generations.”

Many local directors and producers have celebrated this move as well.

Mr Anthony Chen, director of the Golden Horse Award-winning film Ilo Ilo, said: “It’s been seven years after the first release of Ilo Ilo and I hope the film will continue to touch the hearts of audiences in Singapore and across the region, especially if they are seeing it for the first time.”

The increased number of local films and TV shows has raised hopes of more being made available on the platform.

/TISG