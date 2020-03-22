Much awaited ‘Friends’ reunion show now delayed due to Covid-19

- Advertisement -

According to a trusted industry source, the much-awaited ‘Friends’ reboot is now delayed due to the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, leaving fans all over the world heartbroken.

Talks about a possible reunion have been brimming for quite some time, and when the 25th-anniversary neared, the chatter increased. Finally, HBO Max announced that they were going to bring back the 90s cult favourite TV series ‘Friends’ for a reunion special, and fans across the board were ecstatic. HBO’s new streaming site, HBO Max, is reportedly set to launch by May 2020, making many viewers anxious and excited for it to hit the internet.

But like everything else in the world these days, Covid-19 has managed to put the reunion show on an undisclosed delay. The special, which is rumoured to only be a one-off, was set to begin filming in Burbank, California in the next week or so. But with almost everything shutting down throughout the United States in order to help stop the spread of the virus, production has no choice but to postpone filming for now.

Since the beloved TV series ended on May 6, 2004, ‘Friends’ devotees have been hoping for a reconciliation for many years. And when all 10 seasons of the famed series was bought by Netflix back in 2015 and streamed onto their website, it allowed the younger generations to understand why it was such a fan favourite. In fact, in 2018, Netflix shared that it was the second most-watched series on its site, enjoyed by both the older and younger generations.

While the original cast, which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, are all on board to make it happen, they too will have to wait to bring the show back to life.

Unfortunately, HBO Max has yet to announce when production will begin again, but fans can still bank on the fact that reunion show will happen, now, it’s just a matter of when. /TISG