MP to raise issue of cats not being allowed in HDB flats

Singapore — Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Louis Ng is well-known as an advocate for animal rights, being the founder of ACRES (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society).

And in the new year, Mr Ng will be fighting for the right to keep cats in HDB flats.

The MP announced on his Facebook page on Sunday (Dec 22) that he will be raising the issue in Parliament next month, writing that this is a concern he has spoken about for many years.

He included in his post the question that he’ll be posting in Parliament:

“To ask the Minister for National Development (a) what is the rationale for not allowing people living in HDB flats to keep cats; and (b) whether the Ministry is reviewing this rule.”

At the end of his post, Mr Ng not only asked what netizens thought about the matter, but also for them to share his post, perhaps to raise awareness of the issue.

Here is his post in full:

[ Time to allow cats in HDB flats? ]

I do think it is time to review the rule of not allowing people living in HDB flats to keep cats. I’ve spoken up about this for many years and will raise this in Parliament. Let’s debate this.

I’ve filed the following Parliamentary Question for next month’s sitting:

“To ask the Minister for National Development (a) what is the rationale for not allowing people living in HDB flats to keep cats; and (b) whether the Ministry is reviewing this rule.”

What do you think 🤔

Help “Share” and spread the word 😊 Thanks!

So far, about 200 people have weighed in with their comments on his post, and more than 450 individuals have shared it.

Many responded enthusiastically to the post, with a number advocating responsible ownership that would ensure the safety of the cats as well as minimize disturbance to fellow HDB residents.

One netizen suggested a trial run allowing cats to live in a particular location, so that issues can be identified and addressed as they arise.

According to HDB rules, “Cats are not allowed in flats. They are generally difficult to contain within the flat. When allowed to roam indiscriminately, they tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas, and also make caterwauling sounds, which can inconvenience your neighbours.”

The prohibition on keeping cats in apartment buildings has been in place since 1989 but many Singaporeans believe that the ban is outdated and should be changed. -/TISG

