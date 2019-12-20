MP Lee Bee Wah shares photo on wedding anniversary

- Advertisement -

An MP, Ms Lee Bee Wah, shared a beautiful wedding photo on Tuesday (Dec 18) on the occasion of her and her husband’s wedding anniversary.

The MP for Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency, who is well-known to be feisty and outspoken both in Parliament and online, wrote how thankful she was for her husband, Mr Soh Chee Hiang, specifically for his acceptance and support.

She apparently told Mr Soh when they got married that she did not glamourise herself by dressing up or wearing make-up and that she had to send money home to Malaysia, where she is originally from.

And, being the loving partner that he is, he accepted her as she is.

Happy #WeddingAnniversary to my dear husband! ⁠⁠When we got married, I told you, "I don't dress up or wear makeup, and… Posted by Lee Bee Wah on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

“Thank you for everything!,” she wrote.

Here is her post in full.

“Happy #WeddingAnniversary to my dear husband!

When we got married, I told you, “I don’t dress up or wear makeup, and I have to send money back home.” You agreed. True to your word, you have accepted me as I am, and supported me in everything I do. Thank you for everything!

#weddingphotos“

Ms Lee told The Straits Times (ST) in 2018 that the only occasion she was in full make-up was on the day of her wedding to Mr Soh.

She said: “I don’t know how to wear make-up.”

“I cannot pretend to be somebody else, so I told him, ‘What you see is what you get. I don’t wear make-up one, you know. So is this what you want or not?’”

Ms Lee, who got married at 27, is now 59.

The beautiful photo has been well-received by netizens, many of whom have commented on how young and beautiful she looked on her wedding day. They have also sent well-wishes to the couple. /TISG