MP Gerald Giam informed: Workers cannot leave school site for about a year

Singapore — About 40 foreign workers will soon be housed in temporary living quarters at a construction site in Bedok Reservoir Crescent, according to Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 11).

Mr Giam said he had been informed recently that the workers would be embarking on a project involving the construction of a special education school.

He added: “The workers will be required to remain on-site until the project is completed in 3rd quarter 2021. They are currently living off-site in foreign worker dorms, which requires them to travel to the construction site every day.

“The workers will be housed in quarters with not more than 10 per room. Their meals will be provided for and they will have Wi-Fi access to communicate with friends and family.” Mr Giam, an MP for Aljunied GRC, said he had met the project manager and staff to understand the arrangements that had been made to negate the inconvenience faced by residents, as well as measures to ensure that the workers are well taken care of.

Those commenting on the news have expressed unhappiness with the way the workers are being treated.

