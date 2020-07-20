MP-elect He Ting Ru to chair new Town Council as WP unfolds plan for Sengkang

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The Workers’ Party’s (WP) He Ting Ru announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 18, that the newly-elected WP MPs are planning on running the Sengkang Town Council on their own. Ms He said that she and the other WP MPs-elect have told the Ministry of National Development that they will not be merging with another constituency.

Ms He, a lawyer, will be chair of the new Sengkang Town Council.

She wrote that since the GRC is a newly created one, the takeover process would require the new MPs to work alongside two existing Town Councils: Ang Mo Kio TC (AMKTC) for Anchorvale, and Pasir Ris-Punggol TC (PRPTC) for Punggol East and Sengkang Central.

She wrote, “The Sengkang MPs-elect have informed the Ministry of National Development that we intend to run Sengkang TC on its own without merging it with any other constituency, and that I will be the Chair of the Sengkang Town Council.”

Update on Sengkang Town Council matters

On Saturday, July 11, the Sengkang MPs-elect wrote to AMKTC and PRPTC asking for a meeting to talk about the handover. Four days later they also asked for copies of the contracts for Managing Agent services and the use of TC Management software to be provided to them as soon as possible.

A virtual meeting took place between the Sengkang MPs-elect and the other Town Councils on Friday, July, 17, wherein Ms He and the other MPs asked again for copies of agreements for MA services and TC management software, as well as for an in-person meeting “to further discuss the handover and get a briefing on operational matters relating to both TCs.”

Ms He also clarified what some residents should do should they have estate matters to report in the interim.

“We understand that some Sengkang residents have been calling the Aljunied-Hougang TC to report estate matters. Please note that the jurisdiction to manage HDB estates still resides in the two current TCs: Anchorvale is still managed by AMKTC, and Punggol East and Sengkang Central by PRPTC. Please continue to report estate matters and make your S&CC payments to the existing TCs until further notice.”

In a follow-up Facebook post on Sunday night, she announced the allocation of the WP MPs for the four divisions in Sengkang as well and shared the information concerning the Meet-the-People Session schedules for each. Jamus Lim will represent Anchorvale; Ms He, Buangkok, Raeesah Khan, Compassvale; and Louis Chua, Rivervale.

Sengkang GRC Divisions & Information on our Meet-The-People Sessions

She added that MPS will not take place while Singapore is under Phase 2 of the Circuit Breaker, but encouraged residents to reach out via phone or email, and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

𝗝𝗮𝗺𝘂𝘀 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗺 (𝗔𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲)

MPS: 330A Anchorvale Street (541330) on 1st & 3rd Mondays of the month; 308A Anchorvale Road (541308) on 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month

Email: jamus.lim@wp.sg

Tel: 8030 0032

𝗛𝗲 𝗧𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂 (𝗕𝘂𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗸𝗼𝗸)

MPS: 272D Sengkang Central (544272) on Wednesdays

Email: tingru.he@wp.sg

Tel: 8875 8756

𝗥𝗮𝗲𝗲𝘀𝗮𝗵 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻 (𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲)

MPS: 260D Sengkang East Way (544260) on Wednesdays

Email: raeesah.khan@wp.sg

Tel: 8874 0702

𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗮 𝗞𝗵𝗲𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗲𝗲 (𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗲)

MPS: 135 Rivervale Street (540135) on Mondays

Email: khengwee.chua@wp.sg

Tel: 8875 4035

