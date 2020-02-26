Motorist who caused death of pedestrian jailed 3 weeks, disqualified for 5 years

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – A motorist accidentally ran into and then over a pedestrian in a dimly-lit car park at Stadium Boulevard on June 2 last year.

Kasmani Hashim, 56, whose daughter and son-in-law were with him in the car, was driving at 10 kph as he neared the exit of the car park at around 1 am. He claimed that he did not notice that someone was crossing a road within the car park at that time.

The victim, Mr Koh Swee Poh, 46, was in dark-coloured clothes with his back to the car.

Kasmani’s son-in-law saw Mr Koh and shouted in Malay “someone ahead” but the car hit the pedestrian, causing him to fall on the road. In his panic, Kasmani stepped on the accelerator and this caused the car’s left tyres to run over Mr Poh. Kasmani only managed to stop the car 7 seconds after hitting Mr Koh.

Kasmani and his daughter got out of the car to check on Mr Poh. The daughter noticed that he was bleeding from the right side of his head. Mr Poh was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but died from his injuries at 1.45 am.

Kasmani, an SBS Transit assistant station manager, was in court on Tuesday (Feb 25) to plead his case. His car’s front-facing camera had recorded what happened early that day.

District Judge Marvin Bay said: “This case illustrates the tragic consequences of inattention while manoeuvring along a car park. I note the camera showing the victim coming into view two seconds before impact. Mr Kasmani’s lack of situational awareness is quite evident by the fact of his stepping on the accelerator upon impact and taking some seven seconds to come to a complete stop, despite the frenzied warning of his family members.”

Kasmani’s lawyer said his client had attempted to apologise to the Poh family and that he felt “deeply remorseful and extremely guilty”. He added that Kasmani, who was the sole breadwinner of his family, also planned to sell his vehicle.

Kasmani pleaded guilty to one count of causing death through a negligent act and was sentenced to three weeks in jail and disqualified from driving for five years.

A motorist who causes death through a negligent act can be jailed for up to 2 years, or fined, or both. /TSIG