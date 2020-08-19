Motorcyclist & pillion rider killed in collision on Tampines Expressway

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Two people were killed in an accident when a motorcycle and a car collided on Tampines Expressway (TPE) going toward Seletar Expressway on Tuesday afternoon (18 August).

The collision, which occurred around 4:20 in the afternoon, caused the closure of three of the four lanes on TPE, resulting in heavy traffic into the evening hours.

A 47-second video of the aftermath of the collision was posted on Tuesday night on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page by a passenger of a vehicle driving through the TPE traffic.

The post reads: “According to eye witnesses, a motorcycle seems to be involved in a terrible accident and it is feared the 2 riders have passed away. Causing a massive jam on the TPE with only 1 lane passable. To all vehicles please find alternate routes instead of TPE. To everyone, we are very sorry to hear this tragic news and deepest condolenses (sic) to the families of those involved.”

In the video, a car with a badly dented front bumper and a motorcycle lying on its side on the road can be seen, as well as what appears to be bodies covered in green plastic sheeting.

Members of the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were present at the scene of the accident.

The police said that the two casualties were a male motorcyclist, age 62, and a female pillion rider, age 59. Paramedics pronounced both persons dead on the scene.

As for the occupants of the car that figured in the collision, a male driver, 31, and three passengers ranging from the ages of 10 years to 28 years old, they were conscious after the accident occurred and brought to Sengkang General Hospital for medical treatment.

Police investigations into the collision are ongoing.

Commenting on the video on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, many netizens appealed for drivers to take extra care when switching lanes as motorcyclists may be in drivers’ blind spots, leaving them vulnerable to accidents.—/TISG

