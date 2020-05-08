Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 8, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, May 8, 2020:

World count: 3,784,085 cases, 264,679 deaths, 1,255,685 recoveries

There are now 3,784,085 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 264,679 deaths. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,285,451 infections, followed by Spain (221,447) and Italy (215,858). The US also accounts for the highest number of deaths out of all countries with infections (76,348), followed by the United Kingdom (30,615) and Italy (29,958).

1,255,685 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 741 additional cases, 6 new clusters, infections may reach between 30,000 – 40,000 cases in May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 7 that there are 741 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 20,939 confirmed cases, with an additional 78 discharged from hospital. A total of 1,712 individuals have recovered. Twenty people have died.

Six additional infection clusters were also announced on May 7: the industrial area at 4 Sungei Kadut Avenue, 5 Tech Park Crescent, a factory site at Sixth Lok Yang Road, 98 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace, 3 Tuas Drive 1, and 52 Tuas View Square.

- Advertisement -

For the past two weeks, new daily infections in Singapore have been below 1000, which shows that the country has passed its peak, experts say. “The models say the epidemic should be growing ever higher but the data is instead stabilising… It still seems possible that we’ll hit 30,000 or 40,000 infections this month, but perversely that would be a success compared to an unmitigated epidemic growth scenario,” said the vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Associate Professor Alex Cook.

France: Around 400,000 businesses to reopen May 11

According to Bruno Le Maire, the French Finance Minister, around 400,000 businesses will be reopening on May 11, with the exception of cafes, bars and restaurants, which have yet to get the go-signal for resuming operations. Cinemas, concert halls and gyms will also stay closed for the time being, but even small libraries and museums may reopen from that date. The number of businesses reopening represents 875,000 jobs says Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. “Social and economic life will resume,” he said.

Japan: experimental drug remdesivir approved for treatment

Japan has given remdesivir, (which in the US last week was shown to give some patients who were severely ill with Covid-19 a shorter recovery time) the green light for its use. The drug was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use for patients with severe symptoms. Japan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare granted the drug special approval only three days after receiving its application.

Germany: Football league to resume May 16

Bundesliga, the German football league, is set to resume matches on May 16, said Christian Seifert, the DFL’s CEO. It is the first major football league to resume games amid the pandemic. This was among the announcements made by Angela Merkel, the country’s Chancellor, who discussed Germany’s gradual opening. She added, however, that authorities would be monitoring regions for any infection outbreaks.

US: Donald Trump calls pandemic a worse attack than Pearl Harbor

President Donald Trump called the coronavirus pandemic “the worst attack we’ve ever had on our country” and said that China could have done more to stop its spread earlier. He said, “This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center.”

Pointing the blame at China, Mr Trump added, “And it should have never happened. Could have been stopped at the source. Could have been stopped in China. It should have been stopped right at the source. And it wasn’t.”—/TISG

Read also: Asia virus latest: Back to school in Wuhan; China hits back at US in lab leak row