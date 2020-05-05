Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 5, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 9 am, May 5, 2020:

World count: 3,578,301 cases, 251,059 deaths, 1,162,279 recoveries

There are now 3,578,301 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 251,059 deaths worldwide. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,207,436 infections, followed by Spain (218,011) and Italy (211,938).

The US also accounts for over one-quarter of the total number of deaths worldwide (69,530), followed by Italy (29,079) and the United Kingdom (29,079).

1,162,279 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

World leaders pledge US$8 billion for vaccines, treatment

A total of US$8 billion has been promised by various world leaders during a virtual pledging conference co-hosted by the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Spain, and the UK. The US was not present at the conference.

- Advertisement -

According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, “Today the world showed extraordinary unity for the common good. Governments and global health organizations joined forces against coronavirus. With such commitment, we are on track for developing, producing, and deploying a vaccine for all. However, this is only the beginning. We need to sustain the effort and to stand ready to contribute more. The pledging marathon will continue.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has promised to donate US$100 million to these efforts as well.

Singapore: 573 additional cases, 3 more clusters identified

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 4 that there are 573 new Covid-19 cases in the country. The country now has a total of 18,778 confirmed cases, with an additional 49 discharged from hospital. A total of 1,457 individuals have recovered.

May 4 marked 11 straight days that Singapore’s cases dropped below 1,000. The vast majority of new cases, 560, are of foreign workers living in dormitories. As for new cases (Singaporeans and permanent residents) this number has continued to drop to an average of nine per day in the last week, from 20 per day in the previous week.

MOH identified three new infection clusters: Hai Leck Engineering in Tuas, Melody Springs construction site in Yishun, and 6 Tuas Basin Link.

US: President Trump adjusts estimated death toll to 80,000 – 90,000

United States President Donald Trump announced on May 3 that the country’s Covid-19 death toll may reach between 80,000 to 90,000. In the past, the death toll had been thought to only be 65,000, a number the US already exceeded on May 2. President Trump said, “That’s one of the reasons we’re successful if you call losing 80 or 90,000 people successful. But it’s one of the reasons we’re not at the high end of that plane as opposed to the low end of the plane… But it’s still going to be going up, no matter how you look at it.” Experts estimated earlier this year that if infections went unchecked in the US, the death toll could be as high as 250,000.

WORLD HIGHLIGHTS:

State of emergency extended in Japan until May 31. “If the current strict measures continues, we would not be able to sustain our living and economy. We must make a step toward a life with coronavirus,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.

Wuhan schools begin reopening May 6. “On May 6, all the senior students will return to schools, which marks a new beginning for the education plan for this year,” said Wuhan’s education bureau Xia Chunyin.

South Korea schools begin reopening May 13. Starting with year 3 high school students, schools will begin to reopen on May 13 for South Korea. However, both pupils and teachers will be required to wear masks, and windows will be kept open in classrooms.—/TISG

Read also: Trump relaunches campaign with vaccine promise, vision of ‘incredible’ future