Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 4, 2020

As of 9 am, May 4, 2020:

World count: 3,502,126 cases, 247,107 deaths, 1,124,127 recoveries

There are now 3,502,126 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 247,107 deaths worldwide. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,183,526 infections, followed by Spain (217,466) and Italy (210,717). The US also accounts for over one-quarter of the total number of deaths worldwide (68,268), followed by Italy (28,884) and the United Kingdom (28,446).

1,124,127 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 675 additional cases, 1 new death, 6 more clusters identified

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 3 that there are 675 new Covid-19 cases in the country. The country now has a total of 18,205 confirmed cases, with an additional 61 discharged from hospital. A total of 1,408 individuals have recovered.

Another Singaporean succumbed to Covid-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18. The latest fatality is a 86-year-old female who tested positive for the coronavirus on April 27 and was known to suffer from hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, according to MOH.

The Ministry announced six new infection clusters at NCS Hub in 5 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, 16 Fan Yoong Road, 15 Gul Way, 23 Sungei Kadut Street 2, 9A Tech Park Crescent, and 64 Woodlands Industrial Park E9.

US to ship ‘tens of thousands’ of remdesivir against Covid-19

Daniel O’Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, manufacturer of remdesivir, said that “tens of thousands” of courses of the drug will be shipped starting from this week. Remdesivir showed that it shortened the time of illness for patients who suffered severe Covid-19 symptoms. However, it did not show a statistically significant effect as to whether patients died. Mr O’Day said that Gilead planned to get the drug “to patients in the early part of this next week, beginning to work with the government, which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are that need this medicine.”

UK—past its infection peak, number of deaths decline

The United Kingdom, which now has the third-highest number of deaths in the world, appears to be past its infection peak. UK’s number of coronavirus-related deaths saw a decrease in the last 24 hours. However, Senior Cabinet minister Michael Gove said: “Before we can ease existing restrictions we must ensure the government’s tests are met.” These are: number of deaths continuing to decrease, the national health service is sufficiently equipped and supported to manage cases, and that measures are in place to prevent the second peak of infections. The decline in the number of deaths “must be sustained,” said Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England.

Bangladesh sees highest 24-hour jump in infections

Bangladesh saw its highest increase in confirmed cases in 24 hours on May 3, with 665 people positive for Covid-19. To date, the country has 9,455 cases and 177 deaths and saw its first case on March 8. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced stimulus packages as well as initiatives to curb the economic fallout from the outbreak and discussed with senior officials regarding preventing more severe outbreaks in the country.

South Korea to start easing social distancing by May 6

Due to the significantly lowered cases of Covid-19 in South Korea, social distancing measures will begin to be relaxed starting from May 6, according to Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. This means that closed facilities will start opening gradually from Wednesday onward and that as long as gatherings abide by rules for disinfection, they will be allowed. The public, however, has been encouraged to continue social distancing measures. The country only recorded 13 new cases on May 3, for a total of 10,793 cases and 250 deaths.—/TISG

