Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 13, 2020

As of 8 am, May 13, 2020:

Worldwide: 4,233,504 cases, 289,932 deaths, 1,481,314 recoveries

There are now 4,233,504 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, with 281,893 people dying from related causes. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,397,132 infections, followed by Russia (232,243) and Spain (228,030). The US also accounts for the highest number of deaths out of all countries with infections (82,799), followed by the United Kingdom (32,692) and Italy (30,911).

1,481,314 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 884 additional cases, 7 new clusters, 2 more deaths of people positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 12 that there are 884 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 24,671 confirmed cases, with an additional 626 discharged from hospital. A total of 3,851 individuals have recovered.

Singapore also has seven new infection clusters: 45 Kian Teck Drive, 3 Loyang Way 6, 36 Senoko Road, 7 Senoko South Road, 3 Sungei Kadut Avenue, 46 Tech Park Crescent, and 5 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

Two more deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported, although the coronavirus was not listed as the cause of death. One is a 50-year-old man from Thailand who died on May 12 from a cerebral hemorrhage, who tested positive the previous day. The other is a 31-year-old Indian national who died on May 10, who had collapsed after experiencing chest pains. He died of coronary thrombosis and tested positive for Covid-19 after his death. The total number of individuals who had Covid-19 but died of other causes is now nine.

Russia: 2nd highest number of infections worldwide

Russia now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, second to the US, bypassing Italy, Spain, and the UK. As of May 12, Russia recorded at least 232,243 coronavirus cases, with 10 straight days of over 10,000 new cases. The accuracy of the country’s low death rate (2,116) has been questioned by experts and critics, however.

India: Stimulus package now totals US$266 billion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an addition to India’s stimulus package, which now amounts to US$266 billion, or roughly 10 percent of the country’s GDP. He said in a national address, “This package will work to bring about a self-reliant India.” While details of the addition to the stimulus have not yet been revealed, Mr Modi underlined the importance of India becoming a self-reliant country.

“We have to save ourselves and also move forward. Today as the world is in trouble, we have to strengthen our resolve. I have full faith that following all the rules, we will fight coronavirus and move ahead as well,” the Prime Minister added.

South Korea: 102 infections now linked to nightclub superspreader

The number of people infected with Covid-19 linked to the man who visited three nightclubs in Seoul’s Itaewon district on May 2 has reached 102. Ten thousand people from the area have now been contacted by authorities and have been asked to be tested for the coronavirus. Mayor Park Won-soon said that the nightclub infection cluster is a lesson for everyone. “We cannot be safe even though we have zero cases for a long time and anytime the outbreak can come to our society,” he told CNN, emphasizing how important it is to trace contacts. “If the disease penetrates Seoul, the Korean peninsula is penetrated.”

China: Wuhan to test all residents after new infections emerge

In Wuhan, the city in central China where the novel coronavirus originated last year, authorities announced they would conduct a “10-day battle” to test all residents in order to prevent a second wave of infections in the city. After one month of no new infections, the city saw six people testing positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. —/TISG

