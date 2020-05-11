Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, May 11, 2020:

Worldwide count tops 4 million

4,088,393 cases, 281,893 deaths, 1,395,197 recoveries

There are now 4,088,393 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 281,893 deaths. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,360,172 infections, followed by Spain (224,390) and the United Kingdom (219,183). The US also accounts for the highest number of deaths out of all countries with infections (79,341), followed by the United Kingdom (31,855) and Italy (30,560).

1,395,197 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 876 additional cases, 33 false positives reported, 5 new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 10 that there are 876 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 23,336 confirmed cases, with an additional 425 discharged from hospital. A total of 2,721 individuals have recovered. Twenty have died. Six other coronavirus patients have died from other causes.

According to MOH, 33 false positives were also discovered in one laboratory, with the error attributed to an issue with apparatus calibration. Upon retesting, these cases were proven to be negative by the National Public Health Laboratory. Two other cases with unclear results were also confirmed as actually negative. The Ministry added that there have been no false negative tests reported.

Singapore also has five new infection clusters: construction sites in 15 Serangoon North Avenue 1 and Tanah Merah Coast Road, 9 and 11 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, and 515 Yishun Industrial Park A.

Wuhan: First new case in over 1 month

Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus reportedly originated late in 2019, saw its first new Covid-19 case on May 10, the first since April 3. The patient’s wife has also tested positive but is asymptomatic, while the patient is in critical condition. Twenty people in the patient’s neighborhood were diagnosed with the coronavirus, and this new case is said to be linked to “past community infection.” Wuhan has had over 50,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

South Korea: New spike in infections linked to night club superspreader

Thirty-four new coronavirus cases were reported in South Korea on April 9, the biggest spike in 24 hours in the last month, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The jump is reportedly linked to a man who visited three Seoul night clubs on May 2 and then tested positive for Covid-19. To date, 54 people have been linked to the man’s case, with 43 having also been present at the clubs, and 11 who came into contact with those infected. A total of 1,946 people who were present at the clubs on May 2 are now under quarantine.

Previous to this incident, the country was believed to have defeated the virus, as numbers of new infections had fallen into the single digits. South Korea has had 10,874 cases and 256 deaths.

US: Top White House officials will not self-quarantine despite infections

Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams are among the top officials who say they will not self-quarantine, despite the news that two White House staffers have been infected.

Mr Pence’s press secretary has tested positive for Covid-19, but according to his spokesman, the VP has tested negative daily, and “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit.” The spokesman added that Mr Pence will be present at the White House on Monday and will continue daily testing.

However, top US advisor Anthony Fauci and CDC director Robert Redfield announced that they are self-isolating. —/TISG

