Morning brief: COVID-19 update for Feb 18, 2020

As of 7am, Feb 18, 2020:

WORLD COUNT: There are 73,259 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world. A total of 29 countries and territories have been affected so far. The number of deaths has risen to 1,868. Across the world, a total of 11,326 are in critical condition, while 12,615 previously infected persons have recovered.

CHINA: There are 68,509 confirmed cases of infection in China. The country’s death count now stands at 1,666 people. The Chinese government is considering postponing its annual meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), where nearly 3,000 national legislators meet, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting is normally of utmost importance on the ruling Communist Party’s agenda. It was not cancelled in 2003 amidst the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic, which also originated in China. Almost half of China’s population—780 million people—is living under some form of travel restrictions, from self-quarantines to limiting who can come and go from neighborhoods. In Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, Shiyan and Xiaogan have sealed off all residential complexes and communities. Amongst other measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, China’s central bank is deep cleaning, quarantining and even destroying potentially infected paper currency. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus survives for at least several hours on surfaces, and cash is one of the most commonly handled items in everyday life, passed from person to person. All Chinese banks must now disinfect their cash with ultraviolet light and high temperatures (cash from high-risk areas will be “specially treated”, then keep it for seven to 14 days. Only then can it be re-circulated. The team of twelve international and WHO experts arrived in Beijing on Monday (Feb 17). They will be reviewing data, holding workshops, and making field visits to three provinces to study the outbreak.

Hong Kong confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the city-wide total to 60 confirmed cases, including one death. The new cases are a 69-year-old man with previous illness and no recent travel history, a 45-year-old man linked to a previous case and a 46-year-old woman who is married to a confirmed case. Macao, which has a total of 10 cases, has not reported any new cases of the virus for two weeks now.

AMERICA: UNICEF says it needs over US$42 million (S$58.3 million) to scale up its response to the coronavirus. Executive director Henrietta Fore called it a “race against time” and added that the immediate focus is to reduce human-to-human transmission and help children in areas where services have been disrupted. UNICEF has already flown in 13 tons (11.8 metric tonnes) of medical supplies to affected countries. Of the United States citizens who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and flown back to the United States on charter flights, 14 tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 140 foreign travellers were prohibited from entering the US, in line with its measures to contain the spread of the virus. The US currently has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. No other countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19. AUSTRALIA: Australia will send a charter plane to Japan to evacuate its citizens onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Wednesday (Feb 19). The evacuees will have to undergo a further 14-day quarantine in a mining village in the northern city of Darwin. All 241 Australians who were evacuated from Wuhan are heading home after completing their 14-day quarantine period. None of them developed the coronavirus. Australia’s confirmed cases are at 15 in total, and New Zealand still has no cases of the virus in the country.

AFRICA: No countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.

