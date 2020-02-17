Morning brief: COVID-19 update for Feb 17, 2020

Macao, which has a total of 10 cases, has not reported any new cases of the virus.

ASEAN: Health authorities in Cambodia have asked Malaysia to re-examine the positive coronavirus test results of the American traveller who was on board the Westerdam cruise ship, which docked in Cambodia after it was turned away from several other ports in Asia due to fears of COVID-19. Cambodia has one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and Malaysia has 22 . No other country in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrywide total to 75. MOH said that all of the new cases had no recent travel history to China but are linked to previously confirmed cases in the city. Five of the new cases are connected to the Grace Assembly of God church cluster, one case is linked to the cluster at the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, one case had contact with the 59th confirmed case, and the last one is related to a separate case.

ASIA: Taiwan confirmed its first death from the COVID-19 virus on Sunday (Feb 16). The deceased is a Taiwanese man in his mid-60s who had a history of hepatitis B and diabetes and no history of travelling abroad. The country also confirmed two additional cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island to 20. Japan reported 76 new cases of the virus, hiking up the countrywide total to 414 cases. South Korea confirmed one new case of COVID-19, an 82-year-old South Korean man, bringing the total number of infections there to 29. The United Arab Emirates announced an additional case of the coronavirus, bringing the country total to nine cases. No other countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.

EUROPE: Italy announced that the government is planning to evacuate 35 Italian citizens who are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. A flight will be departing soon to bring the Italians back, but no further details were released. The country currently has three confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, British passengers on the Diamond Princess feel “forgotten” as other countries plan evacuations for their citizens. The United Kingdom, which currently has nine confirmed cases of the virus, has not said whether they would be bringing their citizens back from the cruise ship. No other countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.

AMERICA: A large group of Americans who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have boarded a chartered flight at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, bound for the United States. The Defense Department confirmed on Sunday (Feb 16) that two charter planes with around 400 Americans from the cruise ship will be arriving at two military bases: Travis Air Force Base, California and Kelly Field/Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. They will be tested and placed under a 14-day quarantine. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in Senegal that “we all need to be mindful of the serious nature of the threat that is posed” by the spread of the coronavirus, adding that he was especially worried about countries “where there is not significant capable healthcare infrastructure”. The US has 15 confirmed cases of the virus. Canada has also announced that it is evacuating its citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The plane will bring citizens to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, and then to NAV Canada Training Institute in Cornwall, Ontario where they will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine. No timeline for the evacuation has yet been given. The country has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. No other countries in the region reported new cases of COVID-19.