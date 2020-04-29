Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, April 29, 2020:

World count: 3,083,467 cases, 213,824 deaths, 915,988 recoveries

There are now 3,083,467 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. 915,988 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19. There have been 213,824 deaths worldwide.

The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,033,261 infections, followed by Spain (210,773) and Italy (201,505). The US also accounts for over one quarter of the total number of deaths worldwide (58,916), followed by Italy (27,359) and Spain (23,822).

The University of Washington’s Institute for Help Metrics and Evaluation, has adjusted predicted Covid-19 death toll in the US from 60,000 to 74,000, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the institute’s director.

Experts say a vaccine won’t be ready till the end of 2021

- Advertisement -

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)’s Pasi Penttinen has said a vaccine for the coronavirus will not be ready until the end of 2021 under the “most optimistic of scenarios.” He explained that there are several stages of human trials to determine the safety and efficacy of a vaccine, making it “a hugely complicated and expensive process.” Mr Penttinen, who heads the ECDC’s Influenza and other Respiratory Viruses Programme, added, “”Having a one-and-a-half to two year timeline to get that done is nothing short of a miracle.”

IRC warns 1 billion people in crisis-affected countries could get infected

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) says as many as one billion people in in crisis-affected countries could be infected with the coronavirus unless action is taken quickly. At worst, an unchecked spread may result in 3.2 million deaths. David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee said that at this stage of the pandemic, the world’s most vulnerable countries are not yet experiencing the full effects of the outbreak, “We are still in the critical window of time to mount a robust preventative response to the early stages of Covid-19 in many of these countries and prevent a further perpetuation of this epidemic globally.”

The vulnerable countries the IRC refers to are: Afghanistan, Burundi, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Chad, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Greece, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Venezuela and Yemen.

Singapore: new cases lowest in 2 weeks

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on April 28 that there are 528 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Among them, 511 are residents of foreign worker dormitories. The country now has a total of 14,951 confirmed cases, with an additional 33 discharged from hospital. A total of 1,128 individuals have recovered. MOH also said that the average number of Singapore’s new community cases is now at 17 per day.

France to start easing lockdown restrictions May 11

According to Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, after it has ensured the sufficient supply of masks, France will start to ease restrictions by May 11, starting from “a very gradual reopening of kindergartens and elementary schools,” with higher levels to follow. At the end of that month, France will decide on opening its bars, cafes and restaurants.

Rescheduled Olympics may be cancelled

Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said in an interview that if the pandemic is not over by next summer, it could result in a complete cancellation. The Games have already been postponed to 2021. He told NIkkan Sports, “The Olympics was canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now.” —/TISG

Read also: ‘World should have listened to WHO’ on virus: director