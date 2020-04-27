Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 27, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, April 27, 2020:

World count: 2,965,363 cases, 863,464 recoveries

There are now 2,965,363 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 985,027 infections, followed by Spain (226,629) and Italy (197,675). 863,464 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

There have been 195,920 deaths worldwide. In the US alone, which has the highest death toll among the 177 countries with coronavirus infections, 55,383 have died, followed by Italy (26,644) and Spain (23,190).

Singapore: 931 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on April 26 that there are 931 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Among them, 886 are residents of foreign worker dormitories. The country now has a total of 13,624 confirmed cases, with an additional 58 discharged from hospital. A total of 1,060 individuals have recovered. Twelve people have died.

Singapore: May Day Rally to be held online

- Advertisement -

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s May Day Rally will be held online for the the first time. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be delivering his annual speech on Thursday (Apr 30) at 7:30 pm, which will be broadcast on TV as well as streamed on social media. Around 500 leaders will participate in a closed-door virtual dialogue session to be led by Mary Liew, NTUC president; Ng Chee Meng, NTUC secretary general; Josephine Teo, Manpower Minister and Robert Yap, the president of the Singapore National Employers Federation.

UK: Boris Johnson returns to work

On Monday, April 27, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to be back at work, after recovering from Covid-19. He arrived at Number 10 Downing Street on Sunday. Mr Johnson spent a week in hospital for treatment, and then went to his countryside residence for complete recovery. Mr Johnson, who is the only head of state who has been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, is set to have a meeting with the health secretary on Monday as the first item on his schedule.

US: NY Gov announces plans to reopen construction and manufacturing sectors

New York is getting ready to reopen construction, manufacturing and other essential, low-risk sectors in two-week phases, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo in a media release on Sunday. The release read, ”The State is closely monitoring the hospitalization rate, the infection rate and the number of positive antibody tests, as well as the overall public health impact, and will make adjustments to the plan and other decisions based on these indicators.”

Italy sees lowest daily death toll in over a month, PM announces plans to ease restrictions

The number of people who died of coronavirus-related causes was at 260 in the 24-hour period between Saturday to Sunday, the lowest it has been since the outbreak started in March, said the Italian Civil Protection Agency. In more good news, the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has now gone down by 161.

Plans to loosen lockdown restrictions starting May 4 were announced by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday. He warned, however, that infection rates could rise again, which the country must be prepared for, and said that social distancing rules need to continue to be implemented. “If we do not respect social distancing, the curve will go up and will go out of control, our deaths will increase, and we will suffer irreversible damage to our economy. If you love Italy, carry on distancing!,” the Prime Minister said. —/TISG

Read also: Italy awaits details of life after lockdown