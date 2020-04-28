Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 27, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, April 27, 2020:

World count: Global infections pass 3 million, over 200,000 deaths

There are now 3,002,303 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. 878,813 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19. There have been 208,131 deaths worldwide.

The US has 1 in every 3 confirmed cases

The United States has the highest number of cases, with 1,004,435 infections, followed by Spain (236,199) and Italy (199,414). The US also accounts for over one quarter of the total number of deaths worldwide (56,308), again followed by Italy (26,977) and Spain (23,521).

Singapore: 799 new cases, 2 more deaths, number of community cases continue to fall, 7 new clusters identified

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on April 27 that there are 799 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Among them, 764 are residents of foreign worker dormitories. The country now has a total of 14,423 confirmed cases, with an additional 35 discharged from hospital. A total of 1095 individuals have recovered.

Two more people have died of coronavirus-related causes. They are two males aged 81 and 82, and who died on Sunday (Apr 26).

MOH also said that the number of Singapore’s new community cases have continued to decrease, and is now at 20 per day.

Seven new infection clusters have also been identified. These are Acacia Home at 30 Admiralty Street, Hai Leck Engineering at 12 Tuas Drive 1, Lingjack Dormitory at 1 Woodlands Terrace, 9 Gul Street 1, 3 Senoko Link, 44 Toh Guan Road East, and 2 Woodlands Industrial Park E1. Twenty-five foreign workers dormitories have been gazettes as isolation facilities due to the number of infected patients there.

SG Health Minister: 1 in 15 migrant workers tested for Covid-19

Gan Kim Yong, Singapore’s Health Minister, quashed rumors that testing among foreign workers has slowed down. On the contrary, he said that 21,000 workers have been tested since the outbreak began, or one out of every 15 foreign workers. “There have been some comments that we have reduced the testing of migrant workers, leading to a drop in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases. Let me say that this is not true,” the Minister said at a press conference.

MOH said in a separate statement that Singapore has tested about 2,100 per 100,000 persons, a higher rate than in many countries. “In comparison, the US has tested 1,600 per 100,000 and the UK 1,000 per 100,000,” the statement read.

WHO chief: Pandemic is far from over

Even as lockdown restrictions are beginning to be eased in many parts of the world, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, issued a warning saying that the pandemic is “far from over.” The WHO, he said, “continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries. As in all regions, cases and deaths are underreported in many countries in these regions, because of low testing capacity,”

New Zealand declares victory over Covid-19

One country, however, that says it has won the battle over the coronavirus is New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this on Monday, saying, “There is no widespread, undetected community transmission in New Zealand,” Ardern declared. We have won that battle.” About Around 400,000 people have gone back to work, with schools and some food and beverage establishments opening for takeaway orders. However, safe distancing rules are still implemented and many stores and restaurants remain closed. —/TISG

