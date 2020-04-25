Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 25, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, April 25, 2020:

World count: 2,790,986 cases, 781,382 recoveries

There are now 2,790,986 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 911,182 infections, followed by Spain (219,764) and Italy (192,994).

781,382 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

US: Death toll surpasses 50,000

There have been 195,920 deaths worldwide. In the US alone, which has the highest death toll among the 177 countries with coronavirus infections, 51,919 have died, followed by Italy (25,969) and Spain (22,524).

Singapore: 897 new cases, 9 new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on April 24 that there are 897 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Among them, 853 are residents of foreign worker dormitories. The country now has a total of 12,075 confirmed cases, with an additional 38 discharged from hospital. A total of 956 individuals have recovered. Twelve people have died. The numbers of unlinked cases, permanent residents and Singaporeans who have tested positive for Covid-19 have gone down, which experts are seeing as a positve sign.

However, nine more infection clusters have been identified at the Natureland East Coast spa at 907 East Coast Road and The Strand Hotel at 25 Bencoolen Street, as well as seven additional foreign workers dormitories: Alaunia Lodge in Admiralty; SSKBJV Dormitory in Tanah Merah; Westlite Juniper dormitory in Mandai Estate; 112 Neythal Road; 10 Shaw Road dormitory; 2 Sungei Kadut Avenue; and 11 Tuas Avenue 10.

Italy: at least 150 doctors have died from Covid-19

The death toll for doctors in Italy has been particularly heavy, according to the Italian Association of Doctors, with health care workers reaching around 10 percent of the total number of confirmed cases. At least 150 doctors in Italy have died of Covid-19.

UK: Hosting Global Vaccines Summit in June

To boost a global effort to unite in the development of a vaccine for Covid-19, the UK is hosting a Global Vaccines Summit on June 4, announced Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. He also tweeted that on May 4, the UK will co-host the Coronavirus Global Response Summit along with the European Union, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Norway, and South Africa and others.

“The UK is playing a leading role in efforts to develop a COVID vaccine and better testing. We’re pleased to co-host the Coronavirus Global Response Summit on 4 May with our partners…to develop a vaccine together,” he said.

London: Over 4,000 people arrested for domestic abuse during lockdown

The Metropolitan Police in London said it has arrested over 4,000 people for domestic abuse since lockdowns set to curb the spread of coronavirus were implemented. According to Commander Sue Williams, the lead for safeguarding, “The COVID-19 restrictions and ‘stay at home’ instruction is vital to managing this public health crisis, but unfortunately it has also left current and potential victims of domestic abuse even more vulnerable and isolated.”

European Union: Raising $8 billion for Covid-19 response

The EU announced plans to raise 7.5 billion Euro — or about $8.1 billion USD to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said the campaign will start May 4, and will help fund treatments as well as endeavors to prevent a further spread of the coronavirus. “This is a first step only, but more will be needed in the future. The European Union will spare no effort to help the world come together against coronavirus,” she said. —/TISG

