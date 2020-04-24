Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 24, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, April 24, 2020:

World count

There are now 2,682,225 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 877,489 infections, followed by Spain (213,024) and Italy (189,973). There have been 187,330 deaths worldwide, and 732,647 have people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

1/3 of the global population is under movement restrictions

CNN calculates that there are at least 2.7 billion people under partial or complete lockdowns, including curfews, due to the coronavirus pandemic, around one-third of the world’s total population.

Singapore — 1,037 new cases—982 live in foreign worker dorms, 4 new patients under isolation

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on April 23 that there are 1,111 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Among them,1,050 are residents of foreign worker dormitories. The country now has a total of 11,178 confirmed cases, with an additional 57 discharged from hospital. A total of 924 individuals have recovered.

Four additional foreign worker dormitories are now under isolation, and six more infection clusters have been identified at the Blue Stars Dormitory at 3 Kian Teck Lane, Hulett Dormitory at 20 Senoko Drive, Seatown Dormitory at 69H Tuas South Avenue 1, Woodlands Dormitory at 27 Woodlands Sector, 12 Loyang Drive, and 59 Sungei Kadut Loop.

Facility under construction at Tanjong Pagar Terminal for 15,000 people

At Tanjong Pagar Terminal, a facility is under construction for Covid-19 patients and foreign workers, which can accommodate as many as 15,000 people. This is part of the response from the Government to the growing number of cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, especially among the foreign worker community.

Malaysia extends MCO to May 12, prohibits public gatherings to break fast during Ramadan

The government of Malaysia announced the third extension of its Movement Control Order (MCO) by another two weeks, to May 12. The government has also forbidden public prayers and breaking of fasts during Ramadan. This includes Friday prayers in mosques. At present, Malaysia has 5,603 confirmed coronavirus cases and 95 deaths.

Indonesia to ban domestic air and sea travel till June

Indonesia is banning domestic air and sea travel from April 24 until June 1 for air travel and June 8 for sea travel. Additional restrictions have also been implemented to prevent individuals from traveling home during Ramadan and Eid.

WHO: Around 1/2 of Covid-19 deaths in Europe happened in nursing homes

Around half of the people who died in Europe from coronavirus-related reasons did so in long-term nursing homes, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Hans Kluge, the WHO’s Europe Director called this “an unimaginable human tragedy” and called care home workers “the unsung heroes of this pandemic.”

He added, “This pandemic has shone a spotlight on the overlooked and undervalued corners of our society. Across the European Region, long-term care has often been notoriously neglected. But it should not be this way.”

As US says it might never restore funding to WHO, China pledges to give another $30 million

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, said that the US may never restore funding to the WHO, calling for the organization to be reformed due to how it handled the pandemic. However, Democratic opposition to US President Donald Trump has said he is using the WHO as a “scapegoat” for his administration’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreak, and called for the funding to be immediately restored.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted on Thursday that China will be giving an additional $30 million to WHO’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, “in particular strengthening developing countries’ health systems.” Last month, China had already donated $20 million to WHO.—/TISG

