Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 23, 2020

Singapore – With 1,016 new cases of Covid-19 as of Wednesday (April 22), Singapore has crossed the 10,000-mark with a total of 10,141 cases and 12 reported deaths.

The Ministry of Health identified eight new clusters, three at Tuas View Square, two at Sungei Kadut Avenue and one each at Kranji Link, Wing Fong Court and Senoko Drive respectively.

On Tuesday night (April 21), an 84-year-old Singaporean woman, case 1071, passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Of the new cases reported, 967 were linked to foreign workers living in dormitories, while 32 cases were traced to those residing in other areas. A total of 73 per cent of the cases have been linked to clusters.

Local clusters

New clusters

One of the most recent confirmed cases has been linked to the new cluster at 10 Kranji Link.

Six were linked to 32 Tuas View Square, three to 36 Tuas View Square and one to 40 Tuas View Square.

Eleven cases were linked to the new cluster at 61 Senoko Drive while another 23 to 8 Sungei Kadut Avenue and 41 to 18 Sungei Kadut Avenue. The last newly-formed cluster at the Wing Fong Court condominium had five linked cases.

To date, 896 patients have recovered from the virus, while 27 remain in critical condition.