Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 18, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 9 am, April 18, 2020:

World count

There are now 2,224,426 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of cases, with 705,112 infections, followed by Spain (190,859) and Italy (172,431). There have been 153,177 deaths worldwide. The US, again, is on top of the list with 36,553 deaths, followed by Italy, with 22,745 deaths, and Spain, with 20,002 deaths.

565,957 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore— 623 new infections, 558 linked to workers’ dormitories, 11th death announced, 4 new clusters identified

In Singapore, 623 new cases were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17. The country’s total now stands at 5,050. There are 25 additional people who have recovered from Covid-19, for a total of 708. Among the new cases, 558 are linked to foreign workers’ dormitories.

- Advertisement -

A 95-year-old male is the country’s eleventh Covid-19 related death. He tested positive for the coronavirus on April 13. MOH says that Raffles Hospital is extending assistance to his family.

MOH also identified four new infection clusters, three of which are linked to purpose-built dormitories. Kranji Lodge, another foreign worker dormitory, has been gazetted as an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, for a total of 13 in all.

Expect number of infected foreign workers to rise—Lawrence Wong

National Defence Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday night that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among foreign workers should still be expected to rise due to continuous testing being done. He noted that in most of the workers are young and show only mild symptoms.

Wuhan reverses Covid-19 death toll, adds almost 1,300 to total

The case fatality rate in Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus began last December, has been adjusted after officials admitted to having made mistakes with its death toll. The city’s epidemic control headquarters announced that 1,290 deaths were added to its tally, for a total of 3,869. This means that China’s overall death count is now at 4,632, higher by almost 40 percent.

Indonesia now tops SEA Covid-19 count

With its total now nearly reaching 6,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, Indonesia now has the highest number of infections in South East Asia. With its 407 new infections reported on April 17, Indonesia’s total is now at 5,923. The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases, has a total of 5,878. Indonesia also has the highest number of deaths in the region, at 520.

Vietnam begins to ease lockdown measures

One of the countries considered to have successfully managed the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is beginning to ease its lockdown measures, with restrictions only extended to 12 out of 63 cities and provinces that it considers to be high-risk. Stores in non-essential goods and services have will also begin to open in 16 areas considered to be medium-risk. Vietnam has only had 268 confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Germany eyeing lockdown exit, says infection now under control

Germany announced on Friday that its month-long lockdown is also ending, with some shops beginning to open as early as Monday (Apr 20) and school resuming in the next few weeks. Jens Spahn, the country’s Health Minister, said that infection numbers “have sunk significantly,” adding that the outbreak is now “under control.” There are 134,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Germany, with 3,868 deaths. Elsewhere in Europe, the United Kingdom and France have announced extensions in restrictions.—/TISG

Read also: China raises Wuhan death toll as US plots re-opening