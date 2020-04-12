Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 191 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Singapore on Saturday night (April 11), with three new clusters being found.

On Saturday morning, a 90-year-old Singaporean man, Case 1142, succumbed from Covid-19-related complications. The patient was a locally-transmitted and unlinked case who tested positive for the virus on April 3 and has been warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Singapore has a total of eight reported deaths due to Covid-19 and currently has 2,299 confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, three new clusters were found from the new cases – at North Coast Lodge (51 North Coast Avenue) with two cases, at Westlite Woodlands dormitory (2 Woodlands Sector 2) with eight cases and Cassia @ Pejuru with two confirmed cases (15 Penjuru Walk).

The cluster at S11 Dormitory located at Punggol had an additional 29 cases which increased the total to 335 confirmed cases, the largest cluster in the country.

To date, Singapore has 37 clusters, as contact tracing continues. Details of the latest 191 cases could be accessed here.

According to the Ministry of Health, 35 more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, which brings the total to 528 fully recovered patients. Of the 943 cases admitted in hospitals, 31 are in critical condition.

Another 820 confirmed cases are clinically well and are currently in isolation while receiving medical attention at community facilities.

