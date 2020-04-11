Morning brief: Covid-19 update for April 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, April 11, 2020:

World count

There are now 1,684,833 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 in 177 countries. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases worldwide, with 499,796, followed by Spain (158,273) and Italy (147,577).

Global death toll exceeds 100,000

The number of deaths worldwide has risen to 102,136. Italy has had the highest number of deaths (18,849), followed closely by the US (18,580), and Spain (16,081).

375,499 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Boris Johnson out of ICU

- Advertisement -

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is now out of the Intensive Care Unit of St Thomas’ Hospital in central London. A government spokesman said he is now “able to do short walks between periods of rest.” The spokesperson added that the British Prime Minister is “just beginning his recovery.”

Moscow’s cases rapidly rising

Two-thirds of Russia’s confirmed Covid-19 cases are in the nation’s capital, Moscow. Analysts warn that the city’s hospital systems are getting overwhelmed by the surge in cases long before the infection’s peak is reached. Moscow’s infections have doubled in the past week. According to Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, Covid-19 is “gaining momentum.”

Yemen is 177th country to report Covid-19 case

Yemen confirmed its first Covid-19 case on Friday (Apr 10), an alarming development for a country whose healthcare system has suffered greatly in the past five years due to war. The case was reported in the southern province of Hadramout. According to Yemen’s supreme national emergency committee for Covid-19, the infected individual has been isolated and is in stable condition and under medical care. The World Health Organization says it “is working closely with [the health ministry] to ensure further rapid containment measures are taken.”

Indonesia imposes partial lockdown

A spike in Covid-19 cases has caused the Indonesian government to put the country in a partial lockdown, laying down more stringent social distancing measures in order to prevent a wider spread of the coronavirus. Those who flout the measures may face jail time of one year or a heavy fine. Indonesia now has 3,512 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 306 deaths, the highest death toll for an Asian country aside from China.

Singapore:198 new cases reported, 2nd death from Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, 3 new clusters identified

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that there are 198 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, bringing the country’s total to 2,108. An additional 32 patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the coronavirus to 492.

The country’s seventh death from Covid-19 was reported on Friday, an 86-year-old woman who lived at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home. The woman, a Singaporean citizen, was confirmed to have the coronavirus on April 1 and had been confined at NCID. She is identified as Case 987.

The MOH also identified three new clusters of the disease, two of which involve migrant workers’ dormitories. These are the dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue and a renovation site at the National University Hospital (NUH). The other new cluster is the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building at 10 Kallang Road, which has five confirmed cases in all. —/TISG