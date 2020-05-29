Morning brief: Coronavirus update for May 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 9 am, May 29, 2020:

World count: 5,763,122 cases, 2,389,735 recoveries, 358,235 deaths

There are now 5,763,122 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 358,235 deaths from the coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with1,758,422 infections, followed by Brazil (438,812) and Russia (379,051).

The US has the highest death toll in the world, with 100,136 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (37,837) and Italy (33,142).

2,389,735 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 373 additional cases, 1,018 more discharged, 2 new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 28 that there are 373 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 33,249 confirmed cases, with an additional 1,018 discharged from hospital. A total of 18,294 individuals have recovered, and 23 have died.

- Advertisement -

Two new infection clusters have been announced: a dormitory at 15 Kaki Bukit Road 4 and a dormitory at 31 Kranji Crescent.

Of the active cases, 510 are in hospital, the vast majority of whom are in stable or improving condition, while 14,442 are in community facilities.

Britain to start lifting lockdown on June 1

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain will start lifting lockdown restrictions on Monday, June 1. The easing of Britain’s lockdown will be a gradual process, he explained. “I cannot and will not throw away all the gains we have made together. And so the changes we are making are limited and cautious.”

Included in the cautious easing of restrictions are the following: as many as 6 people will be allowed to meet in private outdoor spaces as long as social distancing rules are observed, elementary schools and pre-schools will also begin reopening, as will outdoor markets. By June 15, non-essential stores will also start to reopen.

English Premier League resumes season June 17

Multiple reports have said that the English Premier League will resume its season by June 17, but with no fans in attendance yet. The season was suspended on March 13 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. To start, Arsenal will face Manchester City and Aston Villa will face Sheffield United.

Philippines: Manila to start easing lockdown restrictions on Monday

Lockdown restrictions in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, will begin on Monday, June 1, announced President Rodrigo Duterte on May 28. Manila has been in lockdown since March 15. All 17 of Metro Manila’s mayors have recommended the reopening of nonessential businesses for the sake of the economy.

UN: Nearly 14 million in Latin America and the Caribbean at risk for hunger because of the pandemic

According to the United Nation’s World Food Programme (WFP), 13.7 million people may face severe food insecurity this year across Latin America and the Caribbean because of the coronavirus pandemic. Venezuelan migrants in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru are especially at risk, the WFP added. The number of Venezuelan migrants, now around 540,000, may reach as many as 1 million this year.

WHO Africa: “Rapid increases” of infections seen across continent

“Rapid increases” of coronavirus cases are being reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa. “It took 36 days to reach 1,000 reported cases, and then 62 days to move to 100,000 cases. We are just above 100,000 now,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Compared to two weeks ago, reported cases have tripled in five countries and doubled in 10 countries, noting that most countries still have fewer than 1,000 reported cases.”

She added, “With strong country leadership and implementation of public and social health measures, cases in Africa remain lower than in some other parts of the world. However, we are not letting our guard down and we cannot be complacent.” —/TISG

Read also: US passes dire milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths