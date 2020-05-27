Morning brief: Coronavirus update for May 27, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, May 27, 2020:

There are now 5,559,130 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 348,610 deaths worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 1,715,457 infections, followed by Brazil (391,222) and Italy (362,342).

US tops 100,000 coronavirus deaths

The US has the highest death toll in the world, with 100,136 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (37,048) and Italy (32,955).

2,271,268 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 383 additional cases, 706 more discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on May 26 that there are 383 new Covid-19 cases in the country. The country now has 32,343 confirmed coronavirus cases, with an additional 706 discharged from hospital. A total of 16,444 individuals have recovered, and 23 people have died.

Of the active cases, 585 are in hospital, the vast majority of whom are in stable or improving condition, while 15,291 are in community facilities. Eight individuals are in critical condition.

Brazil’s daily death toll now higher than US’

For two successive days, the death toll in Brazil has been higher than in the United States. On Tuesday (May 26) Brazil recorded 1,039 deaths, while only 683 people in the US died in the same period. On Monday (May 25), Brazil had 807 deaths while the US saw 498 deaths.

Brazil now has the second-highest number of infections worldwide, surpassing Russia, the UK, Italy, and Spain. On Tuesday alone, 16,324 new cases were reported. Brazil’s death toll stands at 24,512.

Germany: Social distancing rules extended to June 29

Germany will continue to observe social distancing rules until June 29. The public will continue to meet only in groups of two households or ten people. A statement from the government issued on May 26 said “this decision is based on the assessment that the number of SARS CoV2 new infections in Germany is at a low level a month after the start of easing the measures.”

From among Germany 178,570 confirmed cases, only 9,113 are active.

Saudi Arabia: Prayers in mosques to be allowed starting May 31

In Saudi Arabia, prayers will begin to be held in mosques starting from this Sunday (May 31), with the exception of the holy sites of Mecca. Other restrictions will begin lifting from this Thursday (May 28), including the resumption of domestic flights. The country has the highest number of infections in the Gulf, with 76.726 infections and 411 deaths.

China: 6.5 million tested in Wuhan in 9 days

In an attempt to prevent a second wave of infections in the city where the coronavirus outbreak began, 6.5 million people in Wuhan were tested over a period of 9 days. The mass testing of residents was sparked off by six new infections reported earlier in May, shortly after the city had emerged from a 76-day lockdown. Over 9 million swab test samples were gathered from May 15 to 23, which is more than 80 percent of the city’s 11 million population.

South Korea: Opening of 200 schools postponed

Around 200 schools were scheduled to open in Seoul and North Gyeongsang, South Korea, on Wednesday (May 27), but this has now been postponed after a 6-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus in the country’s capital, and one kindergarten teacher also tested positive in North Gyeongsang. The opening date for classes has been moved to June 1.

South Korea: Almost 250 people linked to Itaewon nightclub cluster

At present, 247 coronavirus cases have been linked to the Itaewon nightclub cluster, wherein a super spreader visited several clubs on May 2, causing a surge of infections. There have been 83,000 tests conducted in relation to the cluster, with around one-third of the 247 infections presenting as asymptomatic.—/TISG

