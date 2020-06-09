Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 9, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 9, 2020:

World count: 7,062,464 cases, 3,165,118 recoveries, 403,921 deaths

There are now 7,062,464 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 1,977,695 infections, followed by Brazil (710,887) and Russia (476,658).

There have been 403,921 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 112,258 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (40,597) and Brazil (37,312).

3,165,118 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 386 additional cases, 482 more discharged, 1 more death, 4 new infection clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 8 that there are 386 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 38,296 confirmed cases, with an additional 482 discharged from hospital. A total of 25,368 individuals have recovered, and 25 have died.

The country also has 2 new community cases. Four new infection clusters. These are all workers’ dormitories at 216 Tagore Lane, 9B Tech Park Crescent, 16 Tech Park Crescent and 115 Tuas View Walk 1.

There are 269 active cases in various hospitals and 12,634 recovering in community facilities.

WHO recorded highest daily jump in infections worldwide on June 7

According to the World Health Organization, June 7 saw the biggest daily increase in confirmed cases. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “More than 136,000 cases were reported — the most in a single day so far. Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mostly in the Americas and South Asia.”

He added that most African countries are seeing spikes in infections, “although most countries in the region have less than 1,000 cases.” And while there have been some increases in cases in Eastern Europe and central Asia, overall, the situation in Europe has shown improvement.

“At the same time, we’re encouraged that several countries around the world are seeing very positive signs,” he added.

World Bank: Coronavirus sparked worst recession in decades

Because of the current pandemic, economic growth worldwide is expected to contract the most in over sixty years. World Bank economists say that the coronavirus has caused the deepest recession the world has seen since World War II, expecting the economy in 2020 to shrink by 5.2 percent, which is three times more than the 2009 recession.

World Bank Group vice president Ceyla Pazarbasioglu said, “This is a deeply sobering outlook, with the crisis likely to leave long-lasting scars and pose major global challenges,” adding that an “even worst scenario is possible” should the virus last longer than expected.

UK: Health Secretary says coronavirus now in retreat

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the coronavirus is now in retreat across the United Kingdom, but warned that where individual outbreaks occur, the government is ready to deal with it. Mr Hancock said, “The good news is that while this is clearly not over there is progress. We are taking a safety first approach. The epidemic in care homes is coming under control… the latest figures shows an almost 50% fall in the number of new care homes reporting an outbreak.” He added that no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in London and Scotland on June 7 (Sunday).

WHO voices support for anti-racism protests, but issues guidelines for safety during demonstrations

While the World Health Organization has voiced support for the current global protests against racism, it has issued guidelines to keep demonstrators safe. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said “WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds. We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely.”

Included among the guidelines are:

“As much as possible, keep at least one meter from others

Clean your hands

Cover your cough

Wear a mask if you attend a protest.

We remind all people to stay home if you are sick and contact a health care provider.”



