Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 6, 2020

As of 5 am, June 6, 2020:

World count: 6,699,358 cases, 2,904,828 recoveries, 393,205 deaths

There are now 6,699,358 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 393,205 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 1,923,896 infections, followed by Brazil (621,877) and Russia (449,834).

The US has the highest death toll in the world, with 110,261 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (40,261) and Brazil (34,212).

2,904,828 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 261 additional cases, 305 more discharged, 1 new cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 5 that there are 261 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 37,183 confirmed cases, with an additional 305 discharged from hospital. A total of 24,209 individuals have recovered, and 24 have died.

The country also has 11 new community cases, including a 95-year-old woman and her 65-year-old relative. A dormitory at 781 Woodlands Avenue 9 has been named as a new infection cluster.

Four Covid-19 patients are said to be in critical condition, while 307 are undergoing treatment in hospital. The 12,643 other active cases are in community facilities.

UK: Health Secretary asks public to not attend anti-racism protests over fears of new Covid-19 outbreaks

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary of the United Kingdom, has made an appeal for people to desist from joining anti-racism demonstrations scheduled for this weekend since “coronavirus remains a real threat.”

While Mr Hancock admitted to being “appalled” by the death of George Floyd in the US at the hands of the police, he said “I understand why people are deeply upset, but we are still facing a health crisis, and coronavirus remains a real threat, and the reason that is vital that people stick to the rules this weekend is to protect themselves and their family from this horrific disease. So please for the safety of your loved ones do not attend large gatherings, including demonstrations of more than six people.”

WHO asks governments to encourage the public to wear masks

The World Health Organization (WHO) is asking officials to urge the general public to wear masks where the coronavirus is still present. Health workers and caregivers are likewise encouraged to keep masks on for the duration of their shifts. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO advises that governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.”

Saudi Arabia: Curfew reimposed in Jeddah after confirmed cases rise

For 15 days starting from June 6, the 3 pm to 6 am curfew in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah will be imposed again due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. The country has seen 2,591 new coronavirus cases over the past few days, nearly 500 of which were reported in Jeddah. Work in offices and prayers in mosques will be stopped for the time being, and restaurants and cafes will also be closed for dine-in options.

Indonesia: Mosques in Jakarta re-open for Friday prayers

Three months after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, mosques in Indonesia have reopened starting from June 5 for Friday prayers. President Joko Widodo led prayers at the Baiturrahim Mosque, wearing a mask and getting his temperature taken before being allowed entrance. The faithful attending prayers in mosques will be observing social distancing as well, with numbers of attendees limited to a fraction of regular capacity. —/TISG

