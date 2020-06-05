Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 5, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 5, 2020:

World count: 6,573,286 cases, 2,837,955 recoveries, 387,898 deaths

There are now 6,573,286 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. There have been 387,898 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 1,910,843 infections, followed by Brazil (612,862) and Russia (441,108).

The US has the highest death toll in the world, with 109,639 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (39,904) and Brazil (33,884).

2,837,955 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 517 additional cases, 322 more discharged, 4 new clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 4 that there are 517 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 36,922 confirmed cases, with an additional 322 discharged from hospital. A total of 23,904 individuals have recovered, and 24 have died.

The country also has 15 new community cases, all of whom are asymptomatic, and have been put under quarantine. They are all contacts of previously infected persons. Three dormitories at 212 Tagore Lane, 63 Tuas South Avenue 1 and 109 Ubi Avenue 4, and a site Kampong Bugis have been named as new infection clusters. Five Covid-19 patients are said to be in critical condition, while 303 are undergoing treatment in hospital. The 12,691 other active cases are in community facilities.

Hong Kong: Thousands attend vigil for the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre despite government ban

Hongkongers gathered by the thousands at Victoria Park in defiance of a ban that forbade the vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre that has been held for three decades. At the rally, protesters called for more democracy in Hong Kong, as well as for the end of the one-party rule. “Hong Kong people are determined and courageous enough to uphold the truth about the June 4 massacre, we won’t allow ourselves to forget this painful part of this historical memory,” said Albert Ho, one of the vigil’s organizers.

Japan: Governor of Tokyo says 2021 Olympics may be simplified

The Olympics, which were rescheduled for next year, could be scaled back, according to Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo. She told reporters, “We need the understanding of the people of Tokyo and Japan to host the Olympic and Paralympic games. For that, we should rationalize what needs to be rationalized and simplify what needs to be simplified.”

The postponement of the Olympics has cost several billions of dollars.

South Korea: New infection clusters emerge

Thirty-nine new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in South Korea, with 33 of them locally transmitted, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new clusters are linked to churches in Seoul, as well as a logistics center in Bucheon. To date, the country has had 11,629 infections and 273 Covid-19 related deaths.

Indonesia: Lion Air cancels flights after passengers unable to comply with Covid-19 regulations

Although it reopened domestic flights on May 10, Lion Air announced that it is closing down flights again on June 5, due to passengers being unable to follow Covid-19 regulations, particularly those related to social distancing and health disclosures. “Many prospective passengers were unable to carry out air travel because they did not complete the required documents and conditions during the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic alert period,” the carrier said in a press release. —/TISG

