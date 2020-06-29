Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 29, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 29, 2020:

World count: Global Covid-19 cases pass 10 million mark

There are now 10,063,319 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,591,303 infections, followed by Brazil (1,344,143) and Russia (634,437).

This milestone has come six months after the first cases were reported in Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus first saw an outbreak. Experts believe that the number of infections around the globe will continue to rise until an effective vaccine is developed, and a rising tide of infections in countries such as Germany, which already managed its first wave, is being observed. In countries such as India, over 10,000 infections a day are being recorded.

World count: Over 500,000 Covid-19 deaths recorded

Over half a million people have died from the coronavirus since last December. There have been 500,108 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 127,674 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (57,622), and the United Kingdom (43,550).

5,089,366 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 213 additional cases, 345 more discharged, 11 community cases

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 28 that there are 213 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 11 are community cases. The other 202 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 43,459 confirmed cases, with an additional 221 discharged from hospital. A total of 37,508 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 184 are in hospital, and 1 is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 5,741 are in community facilities. Twenty-six people in Singapore have died of complications due to Covid-19 infection, and eleven others infected with the coronavirus have died from other causes.

Israel: Health Minister says 2nd wave of infections has started

In Israel, the Health Minister has said a second wave of coronavirus infections has begun after the country seemed to have infections under control some weeks ago. The country is now seeing over 500 new infections daily, an alarming jump from the 20 new cases a day it had recorded in the middle of last month. The Minister is quoted as saying, “I hear people saying: why are you creating panic? A few elderly people will die, so what? To any person who thinks like this, I say, ‘Imagine your grandfather or grandmother among those elderly.’”

India: Biggest 24-hour jump of 19,000 new infections recorded

On June 27, India’s biggest single-day surge of infections was recorded, with 19,906 new Covid-19 cases. India now has over half a million cases at 528,859. Its death toll stands at 16,095 and 309,712 have died from the coronavirus. Particularly hard-hit are the state of Maharashtra, with 159,133 cases, and the capital, New Delhi, at 80,188 cases.

China: 17 new cases reported, including 14 local transmissions

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 17 new coronavirus cases, including 14 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, where a fresh outbreak has occurred. China’s official tally of confirmed cases now stands at 83,500, with 78,451 recoveries and 4,634 deaths. —/TISG

Read also: Daily brief- Coronavirus update for June 28, 2020, four new clusters formed