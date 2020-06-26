Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 26, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 9 am, June 26, 2020:

World count: 9,608,814 cases, 4,808,236 recoveries, 489,405 deaths

There are now 9,608,814 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,465,127 infections, followed by Brazil (1,233,147) and Russia (613,99).

There have been 4,808,236 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 126,218 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (55,054), and the United Kingdom (43,230).

4,808,236 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 113 additional cases, 305 more discharged, 5 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 25 that there are 113 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 5 are community cases. The other 108 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 42,736 confirmed cases, with an additional 305 discharged from hospital. A total of 36,299 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 189 are in hospital, and 1 is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 5,917 are in community facilities. Twenty-six people in Singapore have died of complications due to Covid-19 infection, and eleven others infected with the coronavirus have died from other causes.

New study: Covid-19 in children generally mild, unlikely to be fatal

Research from Europe has shown that individuals under the age of 18 infected with the coronavirus will come down with generally mild cases that are unlikely to be fatal. In a study of 582 children, only 8 percent of the subjects required intensive care, and only four died, says a new report in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health. However, among the 4 percent of the children who needed ventilators to breathe, some were on the ventilators for as long as one month. According to one of the research leaders, Dr Marc Tebruegge of the Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health in London, “Overall, the vast majority of young people experience only mild disease. Nevertheless, a notable number of children do develop severe disease and require intensive care support, and this should be accounted for when planning and prioritizing healthcare resources as the pandemic progresses.”

WHO: Increase in weekly cases in Europe rose for the first time in months

Covid-19 cases in Europe are on the rise again, following the easing of restrictions across numerous countries. This has resulted in an increase in weekly cases last week for the “first time in months,” said WHO Europe chief Henri Kluge, who warned that the heightened transmission rate in 11 countries “has led to very significant resurgence that if left unchecked will push health systems to the brink once again in Europe.”

He added, “While the European region is reporting a decreasing proportion of global cases than earlier in the year, the region continues to report close to 20,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths daily.”

US: CDC says Covid-19 pandemic has moved to younger people

Across the US, the coronavirus pandemic has moved to younger populations, which could translate to a lower death rate and fewer serious cases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is obvious that we are seeing right now infections that are targeting younger individuals,” said CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield. It is also likely that younger people are not realizing the serious risks of the illness. CDC’s Dr Jay Butler said, “We may need to get out the message that young people are not somehow naturally immune to this virus, although they may be at lower risk of severe infection. Everyone needs to understand that there is still some risk of severe illness, including among younger people.”

According to the US’ top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, young people “get infected first, then they come home, and then they infect the older people. The older people get the complications, and then they go to the hospitals. The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate.”

Latin America: Coronavirus infections tripled to 2 million in one month

The new epicenter of the pandemic, Latin America, saw its cases triple in just one month. On May 23 it had around 690,000 cases, and by June 24 it had over 2 million, said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Most of Central America is now experiencing widespread transmission, with hotspots in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and northern South America. Brazil has over 1 million infections, the only other country in the world to pass this milestone, aside from the US. -/TISG

