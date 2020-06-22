Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 22, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 22, 2020:

World count: 8,892,595 cases, 4,403,307 recoveries, 465,880 deaths

There are now 8,892,595 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,321,667 infections, followed by Brazil (1,085,038) and Russia (584,680).

There have been 465,880 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 121,745 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (50,617), and the United Kingdom (42,632).

4,403,307 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 262 additional cases, 718 more discharged, 10 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 21 that there are 262 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 10 are community cases. According to MOH, “Of the 10 cases in the community, 8 had been picked up as a result of our proactive surveillance and screening, and the remaining 2 had already been placed on quarantine earlier.”

The other 252 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 42,095 confirmed cases, with an additional 718 discharged from hospital. A total of 34,942 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 179 are in hospital, and 1 is in critical condition in intensive care. 6,948 are in hospitals or community facilities. Twenty-six people in Singapore have died of Covid-19 related causes, and ten people infected with the coronavirus have died from other causes.

UAE: Dubai to open to tourists July 7

Tourists will be able to enter Dubai starting from July 7, and holders of residency visas may enter the country by June 22. Those who live in Dubai may start traveling abroad from June 23. Visitors to Dubai will be tested at the airport, and if tests show they are infected, they will be placed under quarantine for 14 days. But if tourists show they tested negative within 96 hours of flying into Dubai, they will not be required to be tested.

South Korea: Visas to Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens limited

Because of the high number of arrivals in South Korea from Pakistan and Bangladesh, the country will limit the number of visas issued to citizens from the two countries, said Health Minister Park Neunghoo on June 21. Exceptions in cases of diplomats and business travelers may be made. Arrivals to the country are tested and quarantined, but due to the large hunger of confirmed cases among arrivals, South Korea’s health system has been under stress.

India: PM Modi says yoga can help fight Covid-19, as country’s infection pass 400,000

Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, said in a speech making the 6th International Yoga Day on June 21 that yoga can help the whole world fight against the coronavirus. “Yoga helps us boost our strength and build the immunity and metabolism to defeat the pandemic,” the Prime Minister said. “Pranayam or breathing exercise helps us keep our respiratory system in shape, hence making us strong against coronavirus. During the testing times of the Coronavirus pandemic, the world is realizing the need of Yoga more seriously than ever.” Instead of practicing yoga in public events as was done in the past years, people were encouraged to do so in their own homes.

Mr Modi made these remarks even as India reached over 400,000 coronavirus infections, and now has the fourth-highest number of cases in the world. The country recorded 15,413 new infections on June 21, as well as 306 deaths. India’s case count now stands at 410,461, with 13,254 recorded deaths.

US: Donald Trump uses racist term for coronavirus and admits to asking officials to slow down testing

In his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus by a racist term, saying that the illness had more names than any other. He said, “I can name Kung Flu. I can name 19 different versions of them.”

Even more shockingly, Mr Trump admitted to wanting testing to slow down, telling officials that to curb testing since the number of cases in America was on the rise. “You know testing is a double-edged sword,” he said. ”Here’s the bad part. When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

An administration official said that the President was “obviously kidding” when he made the remark about slowing down testing.

China: 26 new coronavirus cases

China’s National Health Commission said that the country recorded 26 new Covid-19 cases on June 20, 22 of which are in Beijing. Twenty-five of the cases were local transmissions. On the previous day, the country reported 27 new transmissions. —/TISG

