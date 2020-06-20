Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 20, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 20, 2020:

World count: 8,628,403 cases, 4,223,909 recoveries, 458,676 deaths

There are now 8,628,40 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,262,527 infections, followed by Brazil (1,038,568) and Russia (569,063).

There have been 458,676 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 120,843 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (49,090), and the United Kingdom (42,461).

4,223,909 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 142 additional cases, 747 more discharged, 1 community case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 19 that there are 142 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 1 is a community case. The other 141 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 41,615 confirmed cases, with an additional 747 discharged from hospital. A total of 33,459 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 212 are in hospital, and 2 are in critical condition in intensive care. 7,918 are in hospitals or community facilities. Twenty-six people in Singapore have died of Covid-19 related causes, and ten people infected with the coronavirus have died from other causes.

Brazil: Infections surpass 1-million mark

On June 19, Brazil reported 54,771 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s total count to 1,032,913. So far, Brazil is only the second country to surpass that number, after the US, which reached that mark two months ago.

India: 10,000-bed hospital being built in New Delhi for Covid-19 patients

In New Delhi, the world’s largest hospital is quickly bring built for coronavirus patients and is on schedule for completion by the end of June. It can treat as many as 10,000 patients. The designers planned that about 10 percent of the beds may also have oxygen support. BN Mishra, the south Delhi district magistrate in charge of the new hospital said, “We are trying to ensure that doctors of various specialties are available at the facility and that they have all the equipment necessary which is currently being arranged for, including air conditioners.”

The number of confirmed cases in New Delhi has risen sharply of late, and it now has 49,979 cases, which include 1,969 deaths. The city also plans to utilize train cars to accommodate coronavirus patients. Around 50 train cars that have 800 beds each were converted into isolation centers.

China: Outbreak in Beijing reportedly “under control”

The recent spate of coronavirus cases in Beijing is said to be “under control,” according to the chief epidemiologist at China’s CDC, Wu Zunyou. However, the surge is the country’s most serious uptick to date, and the source has yet to be determined. As of June 19, over 180 people had been infected, including 25 fresh cases. As of June 17, 356,000 people who were linked to the market where the new outbreak began were tested. Dr Wu said, “Patients from the seafood market showed symptoms earlier than others. Preliminary assessment showed that low temperatures and high humidity may be favorable to the survival of the coronavirus.”

Germany: Coronavirus app downloaded 9.6 million times in just 4 days

A new smartphone app was launched in Germany on Tuesday. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer announced that by Friday, it had been downloaded 9.6 million times. This means that around 12 percent of the population already has the new tracing app, whose primary purpose is to swiftly trace new clusters of coronavirus infections. The app was developed by Software maker SAP and telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom for the German government.

UK: Covid-19 alert level lowered

A joint statement from the Chief Medical Officers for England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland said that the coronavirus alert level in the United Kingdom has been lowered from level four to level three, which means that the coronavirus is still in general circulation. Level four means that the transmission level of the coronavirus is high or on the rise. The statement read, “There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues. It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur. We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues.”

US: Health experts express concern over June 20 Trump rally in Tulsa

President Donald Trump will proceed with the rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on Saturday he planned to hold in Tulsa, Oklahoma, despite the increasing number of infections in the city. The President said that“a very small percentage” may catch the coronavirus at the event.

Around 100,000 people are expected to join the rally, while over one million people expressed interest in going. Experts already voiced concerns as the venue can only hold 20,000 people. Despite warnings from health officials that masks and social distancing are vital to prevent the spread of the disease, those attending will not need to observe either precaution. —/TISG

