Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 17, 2020

As of 8 am, June 17, 2020:

World count: 8,139,560 cases, 3,933,006 recoveries, 440,342 deaths

There are now 8,139,56 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,176,765 infections, followed by Brazil (928,834) and Russia (545,458).

There have been 440,342 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 118,588 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (45,456), and the United Kingdom (41,969).

3,933,006 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 151 additional cases, 797 more discharged, 2 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 16 that there are 151 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 2 are community cases. The other 149 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. The June 16 tally of new cases is the lowest it has been in over two months.

Singapore now has a total of 40,969 confirmed cases, with an additional 797 discharged from hospital. A total of 31,163 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 269 are in hospital, and 2 are in critical condition. 9,511 are in hospitals or community facilities. Twenty-six people in Singapore have died of Covid-19 related causes, and ten people infected with the coronavirus have died from other causes.

UK: D examethasone could save 1 in 8 Covid-19 patients for US$ 50

A study from Oxford University said that the steroid dexamethasone may save the life of 1 out of every eight patients treated for the coronavirus. The good news is that the full treatment will cost around US $50 (S$ 70) and is widely available around the globe. “The drug itself is very widely available. It’s on almost every pharmacy shelf in every hospital, it’s available throughout the world and it’s extremely cheap,” said Peter Hornby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases and Global Health at the University of Oxford. “If we treat eight patients in intensive care with this drug, we’ll save one life. And the total cost of treating all eight patients is only about 40 [British] pounds – so this is really really remarkable and we’re extremely pleased with this result.”

He added that when dexamethasone is given to coronavirus patients who have been ventilated for more than 10 days, the steroid reduces risk of death by about 35%.

Brazil: 34,918 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

A record high of 34,918 new coronavirus infection was reported in Brazil on June 16, as the country nears the 1 million mark. Brazil also saw 1,282 new Covid-19 deaths over the same 24-hour period, and the country’s death toll now stands at over 45,000. In the past few days, Brazil overtook the UK as having the second-largest number of deaths in the world, next to the US, and is the center of the pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Hong Kong: Up to 50 people allowed to gather by June 19

As many as 50 people will be allowed to come together in Hong Kong starting from Friday, as the city continues to relax restrictions and its number of infections remain low. Professor Sophia Chan, the Secretary for Food and Health, said, “The Executive Council has decided that the group size for gatherings can be relaxed to 50 persons at the most, it will come into effect at midnight on the 19th of June. We have considered the latest public health risks, we have also tried to strike a balance on economic needs and public expectation on resuming social activities as soon as possible.”

New research shows people under 20 half as likely to contract coronavirus infections

A study published in the journal Nature Medicine showed that people who are younger than 20 years old are old half as likely to get infected with the coronavirus as those who are older. The research was conducted at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Researchers estimated that 21 percent of 10- to 19-year olds show clinical symptoms of Covid-19, but this figure rises to 69 percent in people aged 70 or over. Furthermore, children may be less susceptible to coronavirus infections and if they do get sick, they may experience less severe symptoms. —/TISG

