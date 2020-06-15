Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 15, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 15, 2020:

World count: 7,873,221 cases, 3,755,576 recoveries, 432,173 deaths

There are now 7,873,221 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,132,468 infections, followed by Brazil (867,882) and Russia (528,964).

There have been 432,173 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 115,860 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (43,389), and the United Kingdom (41,698).

3,755,576 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 407 new cases, 781 more discharged, 1 more death

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 14 that there are 407 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 40,604 confirmed cases, with an additional 781 discharged from hospital. A total of 29,259 individuals have recovered.

One more person died of the coronavirus in Singapore, a 73-year-old man who perished on Friday night. This brings the total death toll in the country to 26. He tested positive for the coronavirus on March 9 and is linked to a dinner function at Safra Jurong in February. The man had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and chronic kidney disease. Ten other coronavirus cases have been recorded as having died from other causes.

The country also has 9 new community cases, incising a 15-year-old girl from St Anthony’s Canossian Secondary school. According to MOH, she was likely infected during the circuit breaker, and not after schools reopened.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 328 are in hospital, and 2 are in intensive care. 10,751 are in hospitals or community facilities.

US: No plan for social distancing at rally for President Donald Trump

Over 300,000 people have expressed interest in attending the rally that President Donald Trump scheduled to hold in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The venue for the rally is the Bank of Oklahoma Center, whose capacity is for 20,000 individuals. Organizers are now discussing whether an additional event should be held.

Mr Trump’s campaign has not answered questions from the media as to what precautions will be held to prevent the spread of Covid-19, especially since Tulsa is currently experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases. The Republican senator from Oklahoma, James Lankford, has said publicly that he plans to attend the rally but he has yet to decide whether or not to wear a mask.

China: Every patient with a fever in Beijing will be tested for the coronavirus

A spokesman for the Beijing health commission said that a person with fever who is checked in any of the city’s medical facilities will checked for Covid-19, including nucleic acid tests, antibody tests, blood tests and CT scans.

Beijing’s health commission recently confirmed that 43 new infections are connected to Xinfadi market, the city’s biggest agricultural market, which ended Beijings 56-day streak of no new infections. According to the top epidemiologist from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, the new infections could have come from contaminated seafood or meat.

India: Biggest daily surge of nearly 12,000 cases reported

India saw the largest uptick of confirmed cases in 24 hours, with 11,929 new cases recorded. The country now has a total of 320,922 Covid-19 cases, with a death toll of 9,195. The two hardest-hit states are Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Brazil: Mayor of São Paulo positive for Covid-19

The mayor of Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo, Bruno Covas, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 13. Brazil is the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America and the Carribbean, with over 800,000 confirmed cases and more than 40,000 deaths. The country has surpassed the United Kingdom, and now has the second-highest number of cases worldwide, next to the US. São Paulo has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the whole country.

Mr Covas has so far been asymptomatic. He is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment to in his battle against lymph node cancer.—/TISG

