Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 13, 2020

As of 5 am, June 13, 2020:

World count: 7,573,699 cases, 3,582,269 recoveries, 423,155 deaths

There are now 7,573,699 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,077,370 infections, followed by Brazil (809,398) and Russia (511,423).

There have been 423,155 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 115,860 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (41,481) and Brazil (41,162).

3,582,269 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: 463 additional cases, 754 more discharged, 3 new infection clusters

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 12 that there are 463 new Covid-19 cases in the country. Singapore now has a total of 39,850 confirmed cases, with an additional 754 discharged from hospital. A total of 28,040 individuals have recovered, and 25 have died. Ten other coronavirus patients have been recorded as having died from other causes.

The country also has 18 new community cases, the highest number recorded since April 24, as well as 3 new infection clusters: a dormitory at 55 Genting Lane, the Stirling Residences construction site and a dormitory at 21 Tuas View Loop.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 11,785 are in hospitals or community facilities.

WHO expresses concerns as cases rise in countries that ease restrictions

The executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, Dr Mike Ryan, said on June 12 that the WHO is “concerned that some countries are having difficulties in exiting the so-called lockdowns as they’re seeing increases of cases again. We have to find the balance of controlling this virus against the damage economically and socially of controlling this virus: This is a difficult dilemma. There must be an alternative to lockdown because in the absence of lockdown, the virus will tend to spread again. So the question is, what have you got to replace lockdown with?”

42,000 to participate in Phase 3 of Oxford vaccine trial

Phase 3 of a vaccine candidate in development at Oxford in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has begun and will involve 42,000 participants— 10,000 people in the UK, 30,000 in the US, and 2,000 in Brazil. These participants will be receiving “one or two doses” of the vaccine candidate.

Thailand to relax more lockdown restrictions from June 15

The next phase of Thailand’s reopening is set to begin next Monday, with more lockdown restrictions eased, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health. Several schools may start classes again, provided that students and staff observe social distancing. Restaurants may serve alcohol again, as well as allow customers to dine in, although clubs and bars will not yet reopen. And while the country’s borders are still closed, the nationwide curfew will be lifted. Thailand is also looking at a “travel bubble” with several countries.

China: New cases delay Beijing’s school reopening

Lower primary classes in Beijing that were slated to reopen next week have been postponed due to three new local coronavirus cases: one discovered on Thursday and two on Friday, after 56 days of no local transmissions. Because of the “changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation in Beijing, the resumption of classes will be further suspended,” said the city’s Education Commission.

Japan & Singapore: F1 Grand Prix races canceled due to pandemic

A statement on Formula One’s website announced that because of the current coronavirus pandemic, Formula One Grand Prix Races in Japan, Singapore, and Azerbaijan have been canceled. The statement read, ”These decisions have been taken due to the different challenges our promoters face in those countries. In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race.”

Formula One’s 2020 season is slated to start on July 5 at the Austrian Grand Prix with two races.—/TISG

