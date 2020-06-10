Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 10, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, June 10, 2020:

World count: 7,185,573 cases, 3,352,665 recoveries, 408,954 deaths

There are now 7,185,573 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 2,017,335 infections, followed by Brazil (742,084) and Russia (485,253).

There have been 408,954 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 113,517 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by the United Kingdom (40,883) and Brazil (38,497).

3,352,665 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus.

Singapore: Only 218 additional cases, 509 more discharged, 1 new infection cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on June 9 that there are 218 new Covid-19 cases in the country. This makes a new daily low in months. Singapore now has a total of 38,514 confirmed cases, with an additional 218 discharged from hospital. A total of 25,887 individuals have recovered, and 25 have died.

The country also has six new community cases and one new infection cluster, a dormitory located at 145 Tuas View Square. The number of community cases are up this week to an average of nine per day from four per day last week. “This is partly due to our active surveillance and screening of targeted groups, which have picked up more cases in the past week,” according to MOH’s daily update.

Of the coronavirus cases in Singapore, 248 are still in hospital, with 3 in critical condition, while 12,364 are in community facilities.

US FDA: Global collaboration needed to develop Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Peter Marks, the director of the US Food and Drug Administration’s Centers for Biologics Evaluation & Research said that in order to develop an effective and safe Covid-19 vaccine, worldwide cooperation is necessary.“It’s one of these once in a lifetime events…where everyone will need to work together because this is really a global issue where we’re all connected and until this particular virus is wiped out across the globe, we’re all going to have issues with it.”

Brazil: Over 32,000 cases added on June 9

In Brazil, 32,091 additional coronavirus cases were added to the country’s total, the highest recorded number in a 24-hour period. This is also the fourth day that the country saw over 30,000 cases added to its total over a 24-hour period. The Pan American Health Organization has said that the coronavirus “continues to spread aggressively” in Brazil, Peru, and Chile. In total, the Americas have over 3.3 million cases of the coronavirus, higher than any region around the globe, said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, on June 8.

The Americas have reported more than 3.3 million cases of Covid-19 as of June 8 — more than any other region in the world.

UN: People in North Korea could be starving during Covid-19 pandemic

“A UN independent expert is alarmed that widespread food shortages and malnutrition in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) have been exacerbated by COVID-19 measures and has called for urgent Government and international action to ensure food supplies,” read a statement from the organization.

A human rights expert from the UN warned that there may be individuals who are “starving” during the pandemic in North Korea. As the country closed off borders with China to curb the spread of the disease, this has “exacerbated the food crisis, devastating cross-border trade and sapping income from merchants,” said UN Special Rapporteur Tomás Ojea Quintana. He urged the UN Security Council to “reconsider sanctions” to the country because of this food crisis.

Projected losses in 2020 for global airline industry is US$84 billion

A new forecast for the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that the global airline industry may lose US$84 billion this year, as well as an additional US$15 billion in 2021. And while air cargo will increase next year, passenger travel will remain less than in 2019. “By comparison, airlines lost $31 billion with the global financial crisis and the oil price spike in 2008-2009. So there’s no comparable to the dimension of this crisis,” said IATA’s Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.—/TISG

