Morning brief: Coronavirus update for July 30, 2020

As of 8 am, July 30, 2020:

World count: 16,845,602 cases, 9,836,182 recoveries, 662,577 deaths

There are now 16,845,602 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 4,491,773 infections, followed by Brazil (2,555,518) and India (1,531,669).

There have been 662,577 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 152,674 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (90,188), and the United Kingdom (45,961).

9,836,182 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 334 additional cases, 205 more discharged, 3 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on July 29 that there are 334 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which three are community cases and four are imported cases. The other 327 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 51,531 confirmed cases, with an additional 205 discharged from hospital. A total of 46,098 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 184 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 5,222 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

China: Daily infections surpass 100 first time since April

China reported its highest daily spike since April on July 28, with 101 new cases, according to the National Health Commission. Of these, 98 were locally transmitted, 89 of which were reported in Xinjiang, where there was new outbreak this month. Beijing and Liaoning also reported new local cases. China, which does not include asymptomatic cases in official national tallies, also recorded 27 such cases on July 28. Tuesday marked the third straight day that China saw the largest 24-hour uptick in infections since early March.

India: Coronavirus cases top 1.5 million

Coronavirus cases in India surpassed 1.5 million on July 29, said the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country recorded one million cases on July 17 and 12 days later has 1.5 million individuals infected with the coronavirus. India’s case total now stands at 1,531,669, including 34,193 deaths. Almost 18 million coronavirus tests have been performed in India.

Worldwide coronavirus cases came from only 3 countries—China, Italy, and Iran

A new study has found that the early spread of Covid-19 around the globe came from three countries: China, Italy, and Iran. Seventy-five percent of all cases outside China in January and February had connections to travellers from a country where Covid-19 infections were present, with a majority coming from China, Italy, and Iran says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Dr Fatimah Dawood said, “Cases with travel links to China, Italy, or Iran accounted for almost two-thirds of the first reported Covid-19 cases from affected countries. Our findings suggest that travel from just a few countries with substantial SARS-CoV-2 transmission may have seeded additional outbreaks around the world before the characterization of Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020,”

Philippines: Case number now greater than China, but opens economy further

The Philippines now has more coronavirus cases than China, with 85,486 infections reported on July 29. The country’s Department of Health reports that hospitals are already “close to being overwhelmed.” The University of the Philippines has predicted that the country’s case count will be at 150,000 by the end of next month.

However, the government is trying to spur its flagging economy with further measures toward opening, with an announcement that non-essential businesses may reopen, including gyms, Internet cafes, tutorial centers, pet clinics, and drive-in cinemas.

Thailand ranks number 1 globally in handling of coronavirus crisis

The Global Covid-19 Index (GCI) gave Thailand a score of 82.06. The country ranked first in the global survey of handling the crisis brought on by the pandemic, making it a model of best practices in tackling the coronavirus. South Korea was in second place (81.09), followed by Latvia (80.81), Malaysia (79.37), Taiwan (78.94) and New Zealand (78.55).

The GCI bases 30 percent of the score from the Global Health Security Index and 70 percent on big data and daily analysis. Thailand has a total of 3,297 coronavirus cases and a death toll of 58. The country only has 128 active cases, since 3,111 have recovered from the coronavirus. -/TISG