Morning brief: Coronavirus update for July 27, 2020

As of 8 am, July 27, 2020:

Worldwide case count now tops 16 million

On Sunday, July 26, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 16 million, according to John Hopkins University in the United States, less than a week after passing the 15 million mark. Over one-fourth of the cases are in the US, where Covid-19 is set to become a leading cause of death.

World count: 16,117,308 cases, 8,917,141 recoveries, 645,482 deaths

There are now 16,117,308 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 4,305,749 infections, followed by Brazil (2,419,091) and India (1,385,522).

There have been 645,482 deaths from coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 149,088 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (87,004), and the United Kingdom (45,752).

9,289,876 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 481 additional cases, 169 more discharged, 5 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on July 26 that there are 481 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which five are community cases and four are imported cases. The other 472 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has 50,369 confirmed cases, with an additional 169 discharged from hospital. A total of 45,521 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 173 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 4,648 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

US: Coronavirus death exceed 1,000 for 4 straight days

For four consecutive days last week, deaths from Covid-19 in the US topped 1,000 every 24 hours, but only 900 deaths were reported on Saturday (July 25), down from 1,130 the day before. By August 15, deaths are projected to reach 175,000 by some experts. On July 23, over 150 medical health experts signed a letter asking for another country-wide shut down in order to contain the infection.

North Korea: First suspected Covid-19 case reported

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on July 26 that an emergency meeting was convened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the first possible case of the coronavirus was reported. The patient, who defected to South Korea in 2017, is said to have entered North Korea illegally through Kaesong City on July 19, and has undergone medical examinations and is under quarantine along with his close contacts.

Mr Kim has declared a state of emergency in one “relevant area,” as well as implemented isolation measures for regions around Kaesong. The matter will be investigated by the Central Military Commission.

South Africa is continent’s hotspot, with cases still rising

South Africa reported 11,233 new cases of the coronavirus on July 26, bringing the country’s total to 445,433. Its death toll stands at 6,769, said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. South Africa is the continent’s hotspot, and has the fifth-largest number of cases worldwide, after the US, Brazil, India, and Russia. World Health Organization officials said last week that South Africa’s high infection numbers may mean a greater spread throughout Africa.

Hong Kong: Over 100 new cases reported for 5 consecutive days

The head of the communicable disease branch of Hong Kong’s Department of Health, Chuang Shuk-Kwan, said on July 26 that 128 new coronavirus cases had been reported, the fifth straight day of over 100 new infections. Hong Kong now has a total of 2,634 cases as it battles with a third wave of the virus.

New rules have been imposed on crew members for ships and planes bound for Hong Kong. They are now required to present negative tests before entering the city. —/TISG