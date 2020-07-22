Morning brief: Coronavirus update for July 22, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, July 22, 2020:

World count: 14,774,887 cases, 8,340,042 recoveries, 611,599 deaths

There are now 14,774,887 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 3,895,803 infections, followed by Brazil (2,118,646) and India (1,155,191).

There have been 611,599 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 143,032 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (80,120), and the United Kingdom (45,318).

8,340,042 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 399 additional cases, 213 more discharged, 9 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on July 21 that there are 399 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which nine are community cases and three are imported cases. The other 387 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has 48,035 confirmed cases, with an additional 213 discharged from hospital. 44,584 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 170 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 3,653 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Greta Thunberg is giving €100,000 to fight Covid-19 in the Amazon

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said she will donate €100,000 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Amazon. Ms Thunberg won the €1-million Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, and her donation to the Brazilian Amazon will come from the prize money. She will also give another €100,000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation to “support their work to make ecocide an international crime,” Ms Thunberg said.

She added, “The prize money, which is one million euros, that is more money than I can even begin to imagine, but all the prize money will be donated through my Foundation to different organizations and projects who are working to help people on the front lines, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis, especially in the Global South.”

Head of UK Vaccine Taskforce: Widely-available vaccine unlikely this year

It is unlikely that a coronavirus vaccine will be made widely available before 2021, according to the head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, Kate Bingham. “I would not assume there are any vaccines before next year. There will be some vaccines, if everything goes right, potentially at the end of this year, but…I don’t think [access] to all of us is something that is going to happen for a long time because we need to make sure the priority populations are vaccinated first, and that will take some time.”

Pandemic shows no sign of slowing down in the Americas

Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said on July 21, “The Covid-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in our region.” Almost one million new confirmed cases and 22,000 deaths were reported in the Americas last week, with the US, Brazil and Mexico showing the highest numbers. As of July 20, a total of 7.7 million cases and more than 311,000 deaths have been reported in the region. However, international travel has resumed in several Caribbean countries that have successfully contained the spread of infections, and Canada has also managed to flatten the curve.

But countries in the Amazon Basin – including Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru – are seeing upticks in cases, and French Guyana, Suriname and Guyana are also reporting that the virus has spread.

Health Minister says Italy is “out of the storm” of pandemic

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said that the country is “out of the storm” of the crisis. He said, “I think Italy did it. I am not thinking of the government, but of the country as a whole. We are out of the storm, even if not yet in a safe haven.” Italy was among the hardest hit after the coronavirus spread, becoming the first epicenter of the disease outside of Asia. The virus has not yet completely been eradicated, with 128 new cases and 15 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, but this is a far cry from the peak of infections in the country earlier this year when thousands were infected daily. “We were the first to be hit in the world after China. We didn’t have an instruction manual, we had to learn about the virus,” he added.

China requires Covid-19 tests from all passengers flying in

The Civil Aviation Authority of China announced that anyone coming into the country must show proof that they tested negative for the coronavirus within five days of their flight. Foreign travelers must apply for a health certificate from the Chinese embassy in the country of origin, while Chinese passengers need to show QR code to prove they are eligible to fly.

EU reaches historic €750 billion stimulus deal

Leaders of the European Union agreed on a €750 billion deal for funding Europe’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Sophie Wilmes, the Prime Minister of Belgium, said that the European Union has “never before decided to invest so ambitiously in the future,” as the stimulus deal comes with an agreement on the EU’s overall budget of €1.82 trillion.

”Europe is strong. Europe is united,” EU Council President Charles Michel said when the deal was reached after five days of tense negotiations. “This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe right now.”

The package will help businesses recover from the pandemic, provide measures to reform economies over the long haul, and invest to help mitigate “future crises.” —/TISG