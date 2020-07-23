Morning brief: Coronavirus update for July 22, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, July 22, 2020:

Worldwide case count tops 15 million, US infections breach 4 million mark

There are now 15,008,046 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 4,019,492 infections, followed by Brazil (2,227,514) and India (1,192,915).

8,340,042 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19, and 617,902 have died

There have been 611,599 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 145,053 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (82,771), and the United Kingdom (45,318).

Singapore: 310 additional cases, 211 more discharged, 7 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on July 22 that there are 310 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which seven are community cases and six are imported cases. The other 297 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 48,744 confirmed cases, with an additional 211 discharged from hospital. A total of 44,795 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 150 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 3,772 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to Covid-19 infection.

US sees 1000 daily deaths again

The US recorded 1,056 coronavirus deaths on July 21, as well as 62,752 new cases, for only the second time in July. From the beginning of the pandemic on January 21 the US reported deaths of over 1,000 for 59 out of 202 days.

It took 99 days for the US to reach one million cases after the first infection was reported, and then 43 days to reach two million cases. Less than a month (28 days) after, the US recorded three million cases. Fifteen days later, the US case count reached four million.

California surpasses New York with most coronavirus cases

California now has 409,305 confirmed coronavirus cases, topping New York’s 408,181 infections. New York was the hardest-hit state in the US when the outbreak began. California, which has double New York’s population, has seen a slower spread of cases, which allowed the state to “limit not just the number of those with the worst outcomes, but even improve the clinical outcomes of those who’ve been hospitalized altogether,” California Health Secretary Mark Ghaly.

Study shows almost 25% of people in New Delhi may have had coronavirus infections

A study conducted in the capital of India, New Delhi, the worst-hit city in the country, has shown that nearly one out of every four residents may have already been infected with Covid-19. A test of 21,387 people’s blood samples showed that 23.48 percent had Covid-19 antibodies, which indicates past exposure to the infection. It also suggests that the actual number of coronavirus cases may be much higher than the official tallies, with as many as four million people infected.

Donald Trump blames Mexico, protests for US’ Covid-19 surge

While acknowledging that there are several reasons why the US continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump said that recent widespread protests against systemic racism “presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts” because “cases started to rise among young Americans shortly after demonstrations.”

He also pointed to an increase in travelers during recent holidays, including travel to Mexico. “We’re also sharing a 2000 mile border with Mexico as we know very well and cases are surging in Mexico. Unfortunately, I was with the president and it’s a big problem for Mexico, but cases are surging very sharply and all across the rest of the Western Hemisphere.” -/TISG