Morning brief: Coronavirus update for August 6, 2020

As of 8 am, August 6, 2020:

World count: 18,635,877 cases, 11,206,409 recoveries, 702,903 deaths

There are now a total of 18,635,877 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 4,898,839 infections, followed by Brazil (2,858,872) and India (1,908,254).

There have been 702,903 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 160,190 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (97,288), and Mexico (48,869).

11,206,409 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 908 new coronavirus cases reported August 5

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on August 5 that there are 908 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which one is a community case and four are imported cases. The other 903 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 54,254 confirmed cases, with an additional 314 discharged from hospital. A total of 47,478 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 126 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 6,333 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

Singapore: Expect case counts to be higher in coming days as all dormitories are cleared

The MOH explained that the new cases are among the last batch of foreign workers who live in dormitories “with a relatively high prevalence of COVID-19.” The Ministry added that case counts are expected to be higher in the next few days before decreasing again as all dormitories are being cleared from the infection.

“We remain on track to clear all the dormitories by 7 August, except for a few standalone blocks in the dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities. There are presently about 9,700 workers in these quarantine facilities. They will have to serve out their 14-day isolation periods, and be subject to an exit test before they are able to resume work,” the MOH added.

US: Donald Trump’s Facebook post about children’s immunity to Covid-19 taken down

Facebook has taken down a post from US President Donald Trump that falsely claim children are “almost immune” to the coronavirus. According to Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone, “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation,” adding that it was the President’s falsehood about children’s immunity that violated the social media platform’s standards.

US CDC: People have fallen ill, died after drinking hand sanitizer

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a number of adults have suffered badly after they drank hand sanitizer, with four dying because of it. Some adults had seizures, while others have suffered from visual impairment. An article published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report said that in May and June, 15 adults were hospitalized for methanol poisoning after consuming alcohol-based hand sanitizers in Arizona and New Mexico. The CDC wrote, “alcohol-based hand sanitizer products should never be ingested.”

A spokesman for the CDC said, “We wanted to specifically look at adverse events related to methanol because it is known to be toxic and potentially life-threatening when ingested.”

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine to cost between $32 and $37 per dose

Pharmaceutical company Moderna, which is on track to finish phase three study of its vaccine by the end of next month, has announced that it will price its doses at lower than S$40 for most customers. The company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said he will keep the vaccine available. “We are working with governments around the world and others to ensure the vaccine is accessible regardless of ability to pay. And we will be responsible on price…during the pandemic.”

So far, the vaccine would cost between $32 and $37 per dose in small volumes but Moderna will lower the cost for bigger shipments. —/TISG

