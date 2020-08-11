Morning brief: Coronavirus update for August 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, August 11, 2020:

World count: 19,958,036 cases, 12,158,075 recoveries, 728,612 deaths

There are now a total of 19,958,036 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 5,159,740 infections, followed by Brazil (3,057,470) and India (2,215,074).

There have been 732,889 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 165,118 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (101,752), and Mexico (52,298).

12,158,075 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 188 additional cases, 694 more discharged, 12 imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on August 10 that there are 188 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which 1 is a community case and 12 are imported cases. The other 175 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 55,292 confirmed cases, with an additional 694 discharged from hospital. A total of 49,609 individuals have recovered.

- Advertisement -

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 112 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 5,544 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

US: Almost 100,000 children positive for Covid-19 from July 16-31

A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association said that over 97,000 children in the US tested positive for Covid-19 in the latter half of July, showing a 40 percent increase in child cases. A recent study showed that older children can transmit the coronavirus as effectively as adults and another showed that children under the age of five have a higher viral load than adults.

Since May, 86 children have died in the US of Covid-19. The youngest person who died in Florida is a 7-year-old boy with no pre-existing conditions, and two more teens died in Florida of late, where there are now seven deaths of minors from Covid-19.

Hong Kong: Cases decrease, but social distancing rules remain

After weeks of battling a third wave of coronavirus cases, Hong Kong is now seeing a decline in its case numbers, with only 69 new cases reported on August 10. However, the government has decided to extend social distancing measures to August 18. Public gatherings are limited to two people and eating at restaurants remains at fifty percent capacity.

A statement from the government said, “The Government strongly urges the public to stay at home as much as possible, go out less often unless necessary, and avoid dining out and unnecessary social activities (including private gatherings).”

Japan: 1,492 new cases on August 9

Japan now has a total case count of 48,702, as 1,492 new coronavirus cases were added on August 9. Tokyo and Okinawa continue to lead in terms of numbers of new cases, with 331 and 196 new infections respectively. The country reported seven more deaths, and the death toll now stands at 1,060.

According to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a nationwide state of emergency will not be reinstated, as this would be detrimental to the economy. “Considering the impact on employment and people’s lives, we must push forward measures to avoid the state of emergency as much as possible while controlling the infection.”

UK: Boris Johnson says schools need to reopen next month

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the reopening of schools in September a “moral duty” in consideration for the wellbeing of children. While some UK students went back to school in June, many of the schools have remained closed.

At a visit to schools in East London on August 10, Mr Johnson said, “It’s not right that kids should spend more time out of school. t’s much, much better for their health and mental wellbeing, obviously their educational prospects, if everybody comes back to school full-time in September. It’s our moral duty as a country to make sure that happens.”

Read also: Face masks mandatory in Paris as US hits 5 million virus cases