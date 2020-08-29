More women allege being molested by instructor at Trust Yoga

- Advertisement -

Singapore — More women have come forward with similar accusations against an instructor at Trust Yoga after a woman alleged on July 31 that he had molested her during a class on July 11.

In a Twitter thread on July 31, the woman had alleged that during a class on July 11 at 4 pm, the instructor had smacked her left butt cheek and stroked her butt and crotch for around three seconds while she was in a yoga pose.

Her Twitter account has since been made private. She had added that she is also certified to teach yoga classes, has been practising yoga for around two years and is “VERY comfortable” receiving adjustments to her yoga positions.

The instructor “acted as if nothing untoward had happened and just continued teaching the class”, she wrote. According to the tweets, the woman told a staff member what happened and he had told her that it was not the first time the instructor had done that.

Since the initial allegations, another person, Ms Chen Xinran, has taken to social media to share her experience there, as well as those of others.

4th August approaching midnight. I was lying on my bed idly tapping through Instagram stories while waiting for sleep to… Posted by Xinran Chen on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 26), Ms Chen wrote that when she came across another woman’s encounter with the instructor at Trust Yoga, she realised that her own encounter she initially brushed off as “an unintentional one-off” had happened to others as well.

She related that in November 2019, during an off-peak class on a weekday morning “with few people in class and certainly no one on my immediate left and right. Instructor Raj Chauhan was adjusting me in a forward bend pose or some variation of it. When I recovered from it, I felt a smack on my butt”.

She added that since the incident was not repeated over the next 9 months, she took it “as an unintentional one-off”. It was only after reading the accounts of others did she realise that “it was a premeditated act of violation. One of many that had been going on consistently in the same studio for more than a year”.

In her Facebook post, Ms Chen shared screenshots of the experiences of other women. She has also since had her membership with Trust Yoga terminated.

TISG has reached out to Trust Yoga for comment. /TISG