More than 67,000 sign petition to allow home-based baking businesses

Singapore — More than 67,000 people have signed a petition to the Government to relax rules under the tighter circuit breaker announced on April 21 that prohibit home-based baking businesses.

The petition has been posted on change.org.

The petition, addressed to the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), urges them to allow home-based businesses to adapt their operations around the circuit breaker, rather than prohibiting them from operating altogether.

It said that, since essential services had been able to continue having goods deliveries while following the restrictions, it would be possible that home-based F&B businesses may follow suit.

The petition stated: “Our stand is that small home-based businesses can and should continue operating with as little impact on the circuit break rules as possible.”

It added that home bakers can follow “food hygiene rules as stipulated by Singapore Food Agency under the HDB/URA’s Home-Based Small Scale Business Scheme (Updated February 2020)”, continue to implement safe distancing rules, be allowed to conduct pick-ups of goods in the same way that essentials are purchased, with customers using face masks, all of which essential F&B establishments are already following.

How it started and the Govt response

Whether home-based bakers should be allowed to continue operations at this time has become a hot topic partly due to questions raised last week by former actress Ateeqah Mazlan.

She had asked the MTI and the HDB, among other authorities, whether home-based baking was allowed during the circuit-breaker and found out that it was not. This has led to the ire of many in the Malay-Muslim community, who hold her somewhat responsible for the outcome, as she had posted about it on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. These posts have now been taken down and Ms Ateeqah has apologised.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, the Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, said in a Facebook post on Monday (April 27) that home-based bakers must follow circuit breaker rules. He wrote: “What alarms me is that there are some people trying to incite our HBB operators to pressure the government to make exceptions for HBB operators during the TCB period. This is irresponsible. They are purportedly fighting for the rights of the entrepreneurs but in fact they’re only rubbing more salt into their wounds — because they know the government cannot make exceptions to any sector affected in the TCB period.”

In this holy Ramadan, we feel sympathy for everyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Many Singaporeans have been… Posted by Masagos Zulkifli on Monday, April 27, 2020

At a news conference on the same day, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on the Covid-19 crisis, said that if the number of community infections continue to fall, the Government will rethink its position.

“Current rules do not allow for home-based F&B, but if and when community numbers do continue to come down, as we said, we’re going to review the numbers.

“And if the numbers are brought down, we may very well relax some of the restrictions, and at that time, we will let Singaporeans know when this or any other activities that we think can start will be able to resume.” /TISG

