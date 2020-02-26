MOM finds several members of Singaporean workforce to be in violation of leave-of-absence order

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a recent statement, reported that despite the leave-of-absence (LOA) measures mandated by the Government given the Covid-19 outbreak, more violators have been caught. In turn, Singaporeans have taken to Facebook, calling on authorities to implement stricter measures in order to ensure the adherence to such rules put in place to protect the public.

According to straitstimes.com, in the span of about two weeks, from Feb 10 to Feb 24, the MOM has identified 14 work-pass holders and 15 employers who have violated LOA measures. Of the 10 employees most recently caught, a total of six have had their work-passes confiscated and been banned from working in Singapore.

Of the six, one was found to be in violation of the LOA rule while in a casino, three did not answer call checks by the MOM, and two said that they were not informed of the LOA rule, though the MOM had already informed them beforehand.

The other four who were in violation of the LOA mandate were not stripped of their work-passes. Three of the four were ordered to report to work by their employers. The fourth was let off with a “stern warning” as he left his place of residence after eating.

Despite the measures put in place by the MOM to guarantee that people adhere to the mandates put in place as a counter measure to the Covid-19 outbreak, there are still those who violate these rules. Because of this, netizens have taken to Facebook to express their outrage. People have called for the Government to implement stricter measures in order to ensure that people abide by the rules put in place.

While some are calling for punishment–both for workers and employers, others are calling out the Government for allowing work-pass holders to still enter, despite the heightened alert levels amid the outbreak.

The MOM says that it remains firm in its decision to reprimand both workers and employers should any of them be found to be in violation of the rules they have put in place.