MOM: 3 workplace fatalities in 2020 to date

- Advertisement -

Singapore-The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) urged companies to ensure safe working conditions for workers following three workplace-related fatal accidents since the year started.

The first accident involved a worker who was reportedly crushed by a pallet of glass cylinders that fell over him. The crane operator at the construction site turned the crane which then overturned the pallet. The worker was dead when paramedics arrived.

The second accident involved a worker who was struck by a runner which fell from a form work structure. He was taken to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The third accident involved a worker who fell from a boat and into the sea.

- Advertisement -

There were three workplace fatalities since the start of 2020. The first worker was crushed by a toppled pallet of gas… Posted by Singapore Ministry of Manpower on Saturday, January 18, 2020

The MOM is concerned by the rate of fatal accidents in just the last three weeks.

“With the festive period approaching, some firms may ramp up work activities to meet deadlines. MOM reminds all companies of the need to review work practices and ensure that the necessary safeguards are in place. All workers deserve a safe working environment and to return home safe and healthy to their loved ones,” the MOM said in a Facebook post.

The MOM along with the Workplace Safety & Health Council (WSH Council) conducted inspections at around 230 worksites and identified violations in safety standards.

These violations include unsafe scaffolding without toe boards and guardrails and excavations or holes left uncovered and/or without barriers.

It was also found that some work sites had limited to no access point for their workers to get into the work area.

MOM issued stop-work orders (SWO) to four work places found in violation of safety standards. The SWO is enforced for three weeks until the company addresses the lapses.

“Companies must make it their continued priority to create safer and healthier workplaces that promote the well-being of their workers,” the MOM added. /TISG