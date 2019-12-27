Miley Cyrus still not over failed marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Popstar Miley Cyrus is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists of her generation but the singer gets the biggest headlines for her personal life rather than for her music.
She made her career partially on the pureness of her singing voice and also the somehow lewd and controversial way her persona has developed.
Cyrus has been in the news recently for her split with Liam Hemsworth. There are reports saying she is still not over the relationship even though she is dating someone else.
In 2009, Miley Cyrus first met a rising young actor Liam Hemsworth on the set of their movie The Last Song. They started dating but at the end of 2010 they broke up. In 2011 they made up, and got engaged in June 2012.
They were engaged for over a year before the couple called it off in September 2013.
During the two years, they took a break, and they dated other people and pushed their respective careers further. Fate has it they found themselves again and ended up together by early 2016.
They got matching tattoos and renewed their engagement.
They had many good moments together, sharing happy snaps on social media. However, in November 2018, California wildfires burned down their Malibu home. The couple lost everything in the house except their pets.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth took their relationship to the next level in the wake of the tragedy. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate and cosy ceremony. They shared some sweet images online to honour the big day.
Cyrus released some new music over the next few months and the couple made some revelations about their relationship, saying that it was definitely nontraditional.
In August this year, they announce their separation. It was a shock to fans but some wondered if their marriage was too hasty or if the couple found themselves growing in different directions.
Some blamed Cyrus’ wild image, speculating that Hemsworth felt uncomfortable with her controversial ways.
Both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have moved on since the divorce. Liam Hemsworth is reportedly dating Australian actress Maddison Brown (although some said he’s been linked to Gabriella Brooks) while Cyrus was briefly linked to Kaitlynn Carter before linking up with Cody Simpson.
Miley Cyrus made some jokes about her super-short marriage to Hemsworth. An artist named Matty Mo posted on Instagram that his plans for 2020 include marriage to Miley Cyrus.
The pop star then replied to his post, saying that it probably would not last long but is always down to try, and that he misses 100% of the shots because he fails to take them.