Miley Cyrus still not over failed marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Popstar Miley Cyrus is undoubtedly one of the most popular artists of her generation but the singer gets the biggest headlines for her personal life rather than for her music.

She made her career partially on the pureness of her singing voice and also the somehow lewd and controversial way her persona has developed.

Cyrus has been in the news recently for her split with Liam Hemsworth. There are reports saying she is still not over the relationship even though she is dating someone else.

In 2009, Miley Cyrus first met a rising young actor Liam Hemsworth on the set of their movie The Last Song. They started dating but at the end of 2010 they broke up. In 2011 they made up, and got engaged in June 2012.

They were engaged for over a year before the couple called it off in September 2013.