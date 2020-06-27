Miley Cyrus shares why she kept sober after vocal cord surgery

- Advertisement -

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the reason why she was sober for the six months after her vocal cord surgery.

The star is famous not only for her music but also because she is candid about her life. In one of her exclusive interviews lately, the Can’t Be Tamed singer revealed something about herself. The Hannah Montana star shared that she had been sober for the past six months after undergoing vocal cord surgery in November last year. She decided to be sober because of her surgery initially.

Miley then related being sober to her family history of mental health challenges and addiction issues. She said she had been thinking about her mother who was adopted and that she had inherited some of the feelings from her mother. Miley also shared about her father Billy Ray Cyrus who grew up by himself after his parents divorced when he was just 3-years-old. She said that one can understand the future clearly by looking into the past and present.

- Advertisement -

Miley will be celebrating her birthday sober this year. Moving forward with her career, the singer hosted a talk show called Bright Minded on Instagram amid the coronavirus outbreak with guests such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Elton John and more. Miley played the role of a pop star named Ashley O in the Netflix series called Black Mirror. The Wrecking Ball star also celebrated the 10th anniversary of her album titled Can’t Be Tamed.

Born as Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Her music genre spanned a range of styles such as pop, country-pop and hip hop. Miley’s personal life, public image, and performances have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage. She is one of the most successful entertainers in adulthood who debuted as a child star. Miley was included on the Time 100 list in both 2008 and 2014, named MTV’s Artist of the Year in 2013 and was ranked 62nd on Billboard’s Top 125 Artists of All Time list in 2019. /TISG